Kate McKinnon Stars as Dr. Anthony Fauci in Hilarious SNL Sketch About COVID-19 Vaccine

"Throughout this whole thing, I've been the only one saying facts so some people got a crush on me," Kate McKinnon's Dr. Anthony Fauci joked

In the sketch, the pair took part in a CNN interview with Wolf Blitzer, played by Beck Bennett, who spoke with the White House Coronavirus Task Force physicians about the coronavirus vaccine.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have recently found their vaccines to be around 95 percent effective in preventing infection in clinical trials and have requested emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve and begin distributing doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"Let's talk about the Pfizer vaccine distribution in the United Kingdom," Bennett's Blitzer said.

"We are doing this vaccine World War II-style," McKinnon's Fauci replied. "We made England go in first, see what's what, and then we swoop in at the end and steal the spotlight," adding, "Tom Hanks will make 10 movies about it and when it's all over you can kiss any nurse you want."

In the middle of the interview, an off-screen fan throws a red bra at McKinnon's Fauci, who then explains to Bennett's Blitzer that "this keeps happening."

Image zoom Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Throughout this whole thing, I've been the only one saying facts so some people got a crush on me," McKinnon's Fauci said. "They say stuff like, 'Can you be my face mask?' I respect it. Any other year I'm a two, this year I'm a 10. I don't know."

McKinnon's Fauci then joked that "hopefully, if enough Americans take this vaccine, you'll all forget who I am," adding, "That's my goal, to have zero name recognition with Americans. That means I'll have done my job well. I want to go back to being an anonymous hunk."

Fauci, 79, was recently named one of the PEOPLE's People of the Year. Sitting down with the magazine for his cover story, Fauci touched on his newfound fame amid the pandemic, after emerging as a calming voice of reason for the worried nation.

Image zoom Dr. Anthony Fauci | Credit: MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

"It’s surrealistic and, in some respects, nice and amusing," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) told PEOPLE. "But you can’t take that stuff seriously and start to think you’re a celebrity. When you start to think that, then you get into trouble. I’m a physician. I’m a scientist. And I’m a public health official."

Fauci also reminisced on watching Brad Pitt portray him on a previous Saturday Night Live skit. "I’m definitely not as good-looking as he is," he said. "But I think he did a great job."