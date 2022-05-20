Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney Leaving Saturday Night Live: Report

Aidy Bryant attends the 2021 American Museum of Natural History Gala on November 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images); Kate McKinnon attends the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images); Kyle Mooney is seen leaving the 'Brigsby Bear' Philadelphia Screening at Ritz Five on July 10, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images