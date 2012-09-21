Matthew Bellamy is "insanely, incredibly supportive of everything," says Hudson

Kate Hudson: My Fiancé's Constant Encouragement Is the 'Best' Feeling

Kate Hudson is feeling gleeful.

The Glee guest star, 33, was all smiles when she walked the carpet for the season 4 premiere of Fox’s hit show recently – where she gushed about her rocker fiancé, Matthew Bellamy.

“My love is just insanely, incredibly supportive of everything, and that’s the best,” Hudson told PEOPLE. “Everything is wonderful. Everything is really wonderful.”

Although Hudson and the Muse frontman, 34, each have successful professional lives, work is not a common topic at home.

“We’re sort of more into our kid [son Bingham, 14 months] than talking about career things,” Hudson says, “but he loves [what I do].”

But Hudson’s seemingly permanent grin comes from more than just her love life.