Kate Gosselin Might Be Game to Date Again After Her Kids Go to College: 'Never Say Never'

Kate Gosselin is keeping the door open to romance.

Though she doesn't necessary see her future unfolding as a love story, the prospect of dating again isn't off the table for Gosselin, 47, as she prepares for her teen children to move out of the house.

"I will never say never because I mean maybe, I don't know," she tells PEOPLE. "I don't know what it's going to feel like to be at home all the time by myself. Maybe I will end up being ... lonely. Let me just go hang out with a friend."

As of her dating life now, Gosselin says, "I kind of stay to myself."

Kate Gosselin. Amanda Edwards/Getty

Gosselin is a mother of eight: 21-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 18-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin, whom she shares with ex Jon Gosselin.

Because of her busy life as a mom, Gosselin just hasn't had the time or routine to consider coupling up. "I know I've said this for years and it's boring," she acknowledges, "but it's like, I'm not really a go-out, hangout-places person, so I'm not really going to meet anybody."

In 2018, Gosselin told PEOPLE that her kids were hoping she'd find someone — after she and Jon, now, 45, divorced in 2009. A similar thought crossed Kate's mind when her twins turned 18 and moved away for school.

"It almost became like a worry for them, too — like 'Mommy, you're gonna be all alone soon,'" she admits. "But it was very apparent, now that they're older and talking about dating and how they're all gonna get married someday … it became apparent: They want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life."

Pete Dadds/FOX

Gosselin put herself out there in an entirely different way recently when she filmed Special Forces: The Toughest Test, the boot camp-style FOX reality show that challenged 16 celebrities to endure extreme training in the Jordan desert.

The series premiered Wednesday, though Gosselin was one of four participants who had to be removed for medical concerns.