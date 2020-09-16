"I don’t want my children around him. Enough is enough," says Kate Gosselin of her ex, Jon Gosselin

Kate Gosselin Says Jon Gosselin Is ‘a Violent and Abusive Person’ After Incident with Son Collin

Kate Gosselin has had enough.

The mother of eight is speaking out against her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, nearly two weeks after their son Collin accused him of physical abuse, which he has denied.

"I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate, 45, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Pennsylvania's Berks County Child & Youth Services had notified Kate of an investigation into an alleged violent incident involving the 16-year-old that took place earlier this month. According to the CYS letter, which PEOPLE has viewed, the allegation is of "causing bodily injury to a child through recent act/failure to act: hitting/punching."

On Sept. 3, Collin said in a since-deleted Instagram post that his father had “beat” him. “He punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding,” wrote the teen. “He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.”

Kate tells PEOPLE she “learned of this incident from CYS, and through them I was then read multiple reports — from the police report, to Collin’s statement to the police, to the account of an adult eyewitness. They were all very similar, if not identical."

"Until I receive the letter from CYS about whether they’ve deemed the allegations founded or not, it’s ongoing. My contact at CYS has not told me otherwise," Kate explains. "If this doesn’t qualify as assault, I don’t know what does."

However, Berks County D.A. John Adams previously told PEOPLE, “No charges or citations were filed as a result of that incident. We are not investigating at this point.”

And a representative for Jon told PEOPLE he “has never abused Collin. No charges have been filed against him, and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation.”

Jon and Kate, who divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, are parents to twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19, and 16-year-old sextuplets Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin. The family shot to reality TV stardom in 2007 with their TLC series, Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Beginning in 2016, Collin spent a little over two years away from his family in a program for children with special needs before moving in with Jon. Hannah also lives with her father, while the other four sextuplets and the twins live with their mother.

And while Kate has long stayed silent about what she describes as Jon's "delusional ramblings" and past accusations of physical abuse, the reality star no longer feels as though she can stay silent.