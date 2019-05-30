Kate Gosselin's Oldest Daughters Graduate from High School: 'I'm Still Beaming with Pride!'

Kate Gosselin is one proud mama!

The reality star’s two oldest girls, Cara and Madelyn, graduated from high school over the weekend, and Gosselin, 44, expressed her pride in the twins on Instagram Wednesday.

“#Graduation ..this post is a little delayed (mostly due to post graduation exhaustion lol) but I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady graduated from high school this past weekend … and are headed off to college in the fall! Where did the time go????” the proud mother of eight said in the caption for the photos.

The pictures show Gosselin posing with her 18-year-old girls, who each hold a single rose and their diploma, as well as another photo of the twins with customized “Class of 2019” cakes.

“Their Graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments!” she continued. “These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so so proud of YOU! #ProudMom#Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone🎓❤️🎓“

In January 2018, Gosselin shared that she is “cherishing every moment” she has with her twin daughters as they prepare to leave for college, adding that Mady, as Kate calls Madelyn, and Cara have “limited time left at home.”

The twins rang in their eighteenth birthday in October, celebrating with a birthday cake and customized M&Ms.

Gosselin praised them on their special day in another Instagram post, reiterating how proud she is of her oldest children.

“HAPPY 18th Birthday, Cara and Madelyn! There are no words to describe how proud I am of you both. Despite the many turbulent times you’ve had to deal with so far in life, you have emerged as wise, level headed, reasonable, forgiving, loving, kind and absolutely brilliant ADULTS!” she said.

“I can say that I’ve poured endless love into you and fought tooth and nail for the best for you, but I cannot possibly take credit for the truly wonderful humans (adult humans!) you have become!”

“You will thrive in life, I am certain, and I will still be with you every step of the way going forward, continuing to guide you and love you,” she concluded. “I love you both so very very much and I wish peace, happiness and the great successes I know are coming your way!”

Cara and Mady’s father, Jon Gosselin, also wished them a happy birthday on Instagram, though the twins have previously spoken about a strained relationship with their dad.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady told PEOPLE in 2016. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

Kate and Jon also share 15-year-old sextuplets Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah.

Gosselin has a new show about her dating life coming out later this year.

Kate Plus Date premieres June 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.