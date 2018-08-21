Kate Gosselin Maintains Full Custody of Her 8 Kids Despite Jon's Claims Hannah Lives with Him

The Gosselin kids remain in their mother Kate‘s custody, PEOPLE can confirm.

In an Instagram live last week, Jon Gosselin claimed that Hannah, one of the former couple’s sextuplets, is living under his roof full-time.

“She permanently lives with me,” he said in the video, which was captured by RadarOnline.

But a source with knowledge of the situation tells PEOPLE that Kate, 41, “maintains full custody of all eight of her kids.”

Jon did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kate and Jon, 41, finalized their divorce in 2009. Since their separation, Jon has been focused on his DJing career and battled his ex-wife for custody of the 14-year-old sextuplets — Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin — and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Larsen & Talbert

Though he wished them a happy birthday via Instagram in October, Jon remains estranged from the twins. In August 2016, Mady and Cara told PEOPLE that they weren’t speaking to their father, who had given interviews to some media outlets about their strained relationship.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

In recent months, Jon has been spending time with Hannah; the rest of the sextuplets have been missing from their outings. In May, Jon and Hannah celebrated her 14th birthday together and paid a visit to her brother Collin, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs.

Kate, meanwhile, will soon return to TV for a TLC series documenting her love life, Kate Plus Date.

“I started picturing myself sitting in a rocking chair, knitting, and words like ‘old maid’ and ‘spinster’ started to come to mind, and I realized that no, I don’t want that to be my fate,” she previously told PEOPLE of the series.

Though she admitted her life is “very complicated,” she doesn’t want that to hold her back. And when it comes to what she’s looking for in a match, Kate said she’s “open.”

“I do want someone with a set career, who is confident,” she said. “A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are. If someone travels for work, that would be great, because I’m used to being on my own and being self-sufficient.”

Kate Plus Date is coming to TLC this fall.