Kate Gosselin Is a 'Proud Mom' as Her Kids Go Back to School for Senior Year and Eighth Grade

Kate Gosselin is one proud mom.

The Kate Plus 8 star’s children entered milestone years this week when they returned back to school: while twins Mady and Cara are starting their senior year, the sextuplets are beginning eighth grade.

Ahead of their first day back at school, Gosselin, 43, shared a photo Thursday of her kids in their school uniforms standing on the steps outside of their house.

“This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended…and they’re already back! #SeniorYear 😳😳 #EighthGrade #ProudMom ❤️” she captioned the smiling photo of Mady and Cara, both 17, and 14-year-old Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel.

Missing from the photo is son Collin, 14, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home to help him reach his full potential, and daughter Hannah, also 14. In an Instagram live last week, Kate’s ex-husband Jon Gosselin claimed that Hannah is living under his roof full-time. “She permanently lives with me,” he said in the video, which was captured by RadarOnline.

Kate also shared a second image of the sweet note she wrote to her two eldest daughters as they begin their last year of high school. “Happy 1st day of senior year! I love you sooo much! I’m so P.R.O.U.D. of you! Love, Mommy,” the note reads.

Larsen & Talbert

While each of her kids is beginning a different chapter, Kate is also entering a new season of life.

This fall, TLC audiences will see Kate return to TV for a series documenting her love life, Kate Plus Date.

“I started picturing myself sitting in a rocking chair, knitting, and words like ‘old maid’ and ‘spinster’ started to come to mind, and I realized that no, I don’t want that to be my fate,” she previously told PEOPLE of the series.

WATCH: Story Behind the Story: A Lesson Kate Gosselin Had to Learn the Hard Way

When it comes to what she’s looking for in a match, Kate said she’s “open.”

“I do want someone with a set career, who is confident,” she said. “A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are.”

Kate Plus Date is coming to TLC this fall.