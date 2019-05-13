Kate Gosselin Goes on a 'Painful' First Date (and Gets a Kiss!) in Kate Plus Date Supertease

As she re-enters the date scene, Kate Gosselin is getting some help from professionals.

It’s been a decade since Kate and ex-husband Jon Gosselin — who share 14-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin, and 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara — divorced, and now, she’s ready to open herself to love once again.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive supertease for TLC’s Kate Plus Date, the reality star goes out with numerous eligible bachelors on different types of dates. Some bode well for a potential relationship, while others are “painful.”

“Have you noticed I’ve been single for the last decade?” the 44-year-old says. “I don’t even know, like, what the rules are. Like, can somebody help me out here?”

Luckily, she taps two matchmakers who aren’t afraid to tell her the truth.

“You have a very hard shell, but it’s like once you get through that, there’s this soft amazing side” says dating expert Adam LoDolce.

Relationship expert Rachel DeAlto also reveals that each of Kate’s dates will have an “active” component and “a more intimate dinner aspect.”

In the supertease, Kate’s dates include archery, playing tee-ball, grape-stomping, racquetball and trying out new foods.

But for Kate, first dates also mean meeting the parents. “We’re meeting mom already?” she says after being introduced to one of her suitor’s mothers.

Her two eldest children, Mady and Cara, are by her side to support their mom.

“First dates are definitely not supposed to be romantic,” Mady says. “They’re about finding out if the person’s a serial killer or not.”

Although the twins want their mom to find love, they don’t want to know the intimate details.

“Whenever she’s trying to be like flirty or whatever, it makes me want to throw up,” Mady admits.

And while Kate is supposed to be having fun on her outings, DeAlto reminds her that one of the goals is to score a second date.

“If I’m genuinely interested, you’re going to know it. If I’m genuinely not …” Kate says. The clip then shows her downing a full glass of wine on a “painful” second date, before admitting to the guy across from her that the two “don’t have a connection really.”

There’s at least one man she hopes to see again. “Yeah, I would more than likely go on another date with him,” she says.

Throughout the six-part series, Kate admits that she’s “kind of into” the dating process, and later goes on a date that eventually leads to an off-camera kiss.

“The thought of him kissing me caused so much panic,” she says. “If inquiring minds need to know, he’s definitely a good kisser.”

While Kate’s fans don’t yet know if she found love in the process, she reveals that it was an overall success.

“Standing here right now I can tell you I am different than I was three months ago,” she says. “Wait till you see, because even I can’t believe it.”

Kate Plus Date premieres June 10 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.