Kate Gosselin and Jamie Lynn Spears Face the 'Toughest Test of Their Lives' in Boot Camp Reality Series

Kenya Moore, The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and the Spice Girls' Mel B are also among the 16 celebrities enduring grueling challenges on Fox's new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

By
Published on October 27, 2022 09:54 PM

Kate Gosselin, Jamie Lynn Spears, Melanie "Mel B" Brown and more celebrities are ready to be pushed to their limits.

In a sneak peek of Fox's new reality show, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, 16 celebrities will endure some of the most grueling training sessions and dangerous challenges — all based on the experiences of an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

"I don't care how rich or famous they are," says Directing Staff (DS) agent Mark "Billy" Billingham in the new clip for the boot camp reality series. "They've entered our world, and they will play by our rules."

Besides reality star Gosselin, Zoey 101 alum Spears and The Spice Girls' Mel B, the cast is comprised of Hannah Brown from The Bachelorette, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, NBA player Dwight Howard and former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci.

Also starring on the series is 7th Heaven actress Beverley Mitchell, Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, former professional soccer player Carli Lloyd, famed pastor and R&B star Montell Jordan, former MLB player Mike Piazza, Dr. Drew Pinsky of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, former NFL star Danny Amendola and celebrity chef Tyler Florence.

Competitors must last ten days without quitting, while being subjected to ropes courses hundreds of feet above the ground, diving from helicopters and being trapped inside a car that becomes submerged underwater, among other challenges that simulate ones from real-life special forces trainings.

SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT). Celebrity recruits in SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT) premiering Jan. 2023 on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
FOX

In the trailer, Spears can be seen falling from a helicopter into the ocean, while Moore weaves through a driving course full of explosions.

"I want to do this so bad," says a teary-eyed Gosselin, who is known for her reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8.

Spears is later shown in the clip also crying as says she wants to "feel worth something."

Mitchell gets emotional at another point, telling cameras, "It's facing all of my worst fears here," and Moore echoes her sentiments by revealing, "I want to show my daughter what's possible."

"I think you grow when you're uncomfortable," adds Brown during another confessional.

While the celebrities attempt to make it through the grueling challenges, the other DS agents don't appear to be letting up on their high expectations.

"We sweat more in training so we bleed less in combat," says one agent as another reminds the group, "You'll be a changed person — for damn sure, you'll be a better person."

SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT). Celebrity recruits in SPECIAL FORCES: THE ULTIMATE TEST (WT) premiering Jan. 2023 on FOX. © 2022 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: FOX.
FOX

According to a release for the show, there will be no votes or eliminations when it comes to who continues each week, as the selection for the Special Forces will be determined by DS agents Billingham, Rudy Reyes, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Remi Adeleke.

The release also specifies that the recruits can give up "on their own accord" if things get too tough or if they get injured.

The only other way out? "If you should die, that is nature's way of saying you've failed," Billingham says in the new clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test will debut with a two-hour premiere event on Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related Articles
Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin
Jamie Lynn Spears, Kate Gosselin and More Stars Test Their Survival Skills in 'Special Forces'
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5874512f) Lindsay Lohan Get A Clue - 2002 Director: Maggie Greenwald Disney Television
PEOPLE Staffers Pick the Best Disney Channel Original Movies
Merry Swissmas - Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Lineup Stars Rita Moreno, Kelsey Grammer, Jana Kramer and More
Daniel Franzese, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
The Special Way Daniel Franzese Honored His Mother on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'
jeremy white, the bear
9 Sizzling Snaps of 'The Bear' 's Chef Carmy, Played by Jeremy Allen White
Josh and Audra Duhamel in Thailand
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Timothée Chalamet Spotted Drinking MARTINI Fiero & Tonic at The St. Regis Venice Ahead of Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2022 in Venice, Italy.
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room
Iman Shumpert Daniella Karagach DWTS
'Dancing with the Stars' Winners: Where Are They Now?
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Relationship Timeline
Celeb vacations beckham family
David and Victoria Beckham Takes the Family to Meet Mickey, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
Christy Turlington
See Them Go: Stars Who've Run the New York City Marathon
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Nicole Kidman Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Kiss in Paris, Plus Cardi B, Prince William and More
Jessica Alba Celebrates Daughter Honor's Graduation
Celebrity Kids Graduating from High School, College (and More!) in 2022