Kate Gosselin Is Determined to Win Dancing with the Stars

Kate Gosselin is a mom on a mission: Win the mirror-ball trophy on Dancing with the Stars.

But whether she’ll pull it off is another story. The mother of eight says there’s just a slight obstacle – dancing, it turns out, isn’t her forte.

“I do want to win. It’s just that the dancing part is getting in the way of winning,” she tells PEOPLE in the new issue. “In my mind, I’m winning. In my actions, not so much.”

Gosselin, 34, says that no matter how long she manages to hold out on DWTS, the important thing is that she does her best.

“If I last two weeks on the show, I’ve shown my kids that hard work and perseverance pays off,” says Gosselin, whose pro partner is Tony Dovolani. “And if I don’t win, I’ve shown them you don’t always have to come in first. You just have to keep on trying.”

The new season of DWTS, with Brooke Burke replacing Samantha Harris as co-host, begins March 22.

Gosselin will be waltzing her way to the top, competing against actresses Pamela Anderson and Shannen Doherty, astronaut Buzz Aldrin and Bachelor star Jake Pavelka, among others.

