Aaden is the last of Kate Gosselin's eight children to have braces removed

Kate Gosselin Celebrates Son Aaden, 16, Getting His Braces Off: 'Braces Are a Thing of the Past!'

"Braces are a thing of the past" in the Gosselin household!

On Monday, Kate Gosselin celebrated her son Aeden getting his braces removed — and he's the last of her eight children to be braces-free.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Braces are a thing of the past in this house! FINALLY! Yay us! #LastBracesOffParty #AadenIsBracesFree 😁😁😁😁," the Kate Plus 8 star, 45, captioned an Instagram post.

To celebrate the orthodontic milestone, Kate baked a cake, which featured a smiling face with glasses (made out of candy, of course). It was surrounded by cups of other sweet treats, including licorice and Snickers.

Her son showed off his pearly whites while holding the cake.

Aaden's braces removal comes more than a year after brother Joel celebrated getting his own set taken off by having a "braces off party," which was also complete with cake and candy.

"Another 1 (set of braces) bites the dust! It’s cause for a GOSSELIN BRACES OFF PARTY! And now I’m down to only ONE in braces!!! Woo hoo!! #Joel #HandsomeLilGuy #LoveHim❤️ #BracesOffParty," Kate wrote alongside photos of Joel and his cake in May 2019.

This past May, both Kate and Jon, 43, celebrated their youngest children turning 16.

"Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth!" Kate wrote alongside a photo of a box of Hershey's Kisses cereal. "I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!"

"They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! 😂😂😂," Kate added. "#Teenagers#AreFun #Sweet16#HappyBirthdayMyBabies."

As for the father of eight, he wrote in his Instagram post, "Happy 16th birthday to Hannah and Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexia and Aaden. I hope your 16th birthday is just as memorable. Love, dad."

He captioned the post, "Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!"

Image zoom Jon Gosselin with Hannah and Collin jon gosselin/instagram