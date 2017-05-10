Babies No More! Kate Gosselin Rings in Her 'Precious' Sextuplets' 13th Birthdays with Sweet Post

Kate Gosselin‘s sextuplets are officially teenagers!

To celebrate her six youngest children — Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel — turning 13 on Wednesday, the mother of eight penned a heartfelt Instagram post in celebration of their joint birthdays.

“HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births!” Kate, 42, began the sweet post.

“I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys!” the Kate Plus 8 star continued.

She concluded: “I got six times what I planned on, but I’d NEVER EVER go back! You’re the six final pieces of my heart that I never knew I was looking for 😉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #Turning13Today #HappyBirthdayBabies #ILoveYouToTheMoonAndBack100MillionTimes.”

On May 10, 2004, Kate and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin — who are also parents to 16-year-old twins Mady and Cara — welcomed their sextuplets into the world.

To celebrate his youngest children entering their teenage years, Jon, 40, also took to the photo and video-sharing app to celebrate their shared birthdays.

“I can’t believe my little kids will be 13 tomorrow!!!” Jon captioned a photo of a birthday cake that included each of the sextuplets’ names. “Happy Birthday Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Collin.”

A day before they turned 13, Kate shared a photo to Instagram Tuesday of an adorable — and tiny — bedside memento that she brought home from the hospital after the sextuplets were born.

“Sitting in my room with the kids… thinking back to almost 13 years ago. I pulled out this extra small preemie diaper from the NICU,” Kate wrote about the teeny-tiny diaper that she held in one hand.

“I’ve kept it in my bedside table drawer, wherever we moved…to always remind me of how far we’ve come!!” she continued. “The kids were awed! 😍 #Almost13 #Preemies #TwentyNineAndFive #TwoAndThreePounds.”