Kate Chastain Lands New Weekly SiriusXM Show After Below Deck Exit

Radio Andy has a new star, and she’s a familiar face to Bravo fans.

Kate Chastain will a host a live weekly show for Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM channel, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Below Deck alumna, 37, will spearhead Unapologetically Kate Chastain, a limited-run series set to launch on Tuesday morning.

“I’m absolutely thrilled about this opportunity to join SiriusXM’s Radio Andy family!” Chastain tells PEOPLE in a statement. “It is both an honor and a major check off on my ‘mental vision-board bucket-list’ to join the lineup.”

Fans can expect lots of laughs on the hourlong show, which will feature the hilarious and outspoken Chastain sharing her unfiltered point of view on pop culture, her daily life, and everything in between.

“I like to consider myself a recreational sociologist, which is quite liberating because it means I’m not judging people, I’m basically a scientist-ish,” she says. “I look forward to voicing my thoughts with Radio Andy listeners nationwide!”

Unapologetically Kate Chastain will join a lineup of shows on Radio Andy from a wide array of personalities, including stand-up star Sandra Bernhard, journalist Dan Rather, comedian Amy Phillips, fellow Bravo alums Jeff Lewis and Bevy Smith, as well as Cohen himself (among others).

“Kate has the perfect sensibility for radio; she’s opinionated, funny, outspoken and addictive,” says Cohen. “I’m so excited to hear what she has to say.”

RELATED: Kate Chastain Is Leaving Bravo’s Below Deck After 6 Seasons

Image zoom Kate Chastain Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Chastain’s new show comes just months after her exit from Below Deck.

The Chief Stewardess had been on the Bravo reality series since its second season, which debuted in August 2014. Her no-nonsense management style, dry sense of humor, self-described “resting bitch face,” and penchant for planning and executing lavish theme parties instantly made her a fan favorite — and helped the series become a big hit for the network.

However, after six seasons, Chastain decided to pack it up. She broke the news in a cheeky Instagram post moments after the Below Deck season 7 reunion aired in February, mimicking Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s headline-making royal exit announcement.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land-based role,” she wrote. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

RELATED: Below Deck Stars React to Kate Chastain’s Exit — ‘Couldn’t Love You More,’ Says Courtney Skippon

Image zoom Kate Chastain Karolina Wojtasik/Bravo/NBCU

Chastain began her yachting career in 2007, starting as a third stewardess on her first yacht and then working her way up to the top.

Before reality TV came calling, she had worked on boats throughout the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Central America, and New England, entertaining royalty, celebrities, and business tycoons in the process.

In 2016, Chastain compiled stories from her adventures into Lucky Charming ,her first book. It shot to the No. 1 spot on the Amazon best-seller list.

She’s also the owner of Genesis Boutique, a non-profit upscale resale store she opened in Melbourne, Florida in 2016 to help profit Genesis House — an organization that, for over 40 years, has helped provide emergency and transitional housing to homeless women and children.

Unapologetically Kate Chastain premieres Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy (Ch. 102).

And those without a SiriusXM subscription are in luck. The satellite radio network is currently available free of charge to anyone on the SiriusXM app and connected devices through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.