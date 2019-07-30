Kate Chastain and More Bravo Stars Send Wishes to Captain Lee Rosbach After Son's Death

Captain Lee Rosbach’s Bravo family is rallying around him after his son, Joshua Lee Rosbach, died of an accidental drug overdose.

Kate Chastain, Lee’s longtime Below Deck costar, tweeted her condolences on Monday.

“Beautifully written statement by Captain Lee at what is certainly a devastating time,” she wrote. “I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Captain Lee & his wife Mary Anne in their home and the love they have for their family has always been a privilege to witness.”

Beautifully written statement by Captain Lee at what is certainly a devastating time. I’ve had the pleasure of spending time with Captain Lee & his wife Mary Anne in their home and the love they have for their family has always been a privilege to witness. https://t.co/jlglqLYwR3 — Kate Chastain (@Kate_Chastain) July 29, 2019

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Paul Drinkwater/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Several Bravo stars also commented on Lee’s Instagram post announcing the news.

“I’m so sorry Captain Lee,” wrote Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Captain Sandy Yawn. “So sad.”

Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Kasey Cohen added, “I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart and prayers are with you, Marry Anne and your family.”

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino offered condolences on behalf of herself and her boyfriend.

“Drew and my heart goes out to you, your wife and your beautiful family,” she wrote. “Prayers coming your way.”

Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer wrote, “I’m so very sorry for your loss Captain Lee. Sending you and Mary Anne lots of love!”

Added Southern Charm star Cameran Eubanks, “I wish I knew the right words. Holding you and Mary Anne in prayer.”

On Monday, Lee revealed his late son — who battled addiction for 20 years — was laid to rest on Saturday. He was 42.

“This past Saturday, my beloved wife Mary Anne and I laid our youngest son, Joshua Lee Rosbach to rest,” he wrote. “After a twenty year struggle, he finally succumbed to the demons he fought so long and so hard. Addiction is an insidious disease that knows no social status or geographic boundaries.

“Whether you live in a 10,000 sq. ft. mansion or a double wide trailer, the path of death, destruction and devastation it leaves remains the same,” the post continued. “We loved Josh unconditionally and were proud of the man he had become in spite of his problems. There was no one i ever knew who gave more of himself to those in his life. He loved with all his being without expecting anything in return. We both feel a hole in our souls that will never be filled.”

He concluded, “So my message to those of you who are fighting this disease, find a way to get help no matter what. For those of you who have a friend, family member, son, or daughter who’s struggling, do what ever it takes to get them the help they need. Be kind and loving, and try to enjoy every second you have with them. Do not pray for our son, but please take care of your children and friends who may need it, as it isn’t too late for them. Captain & Mary Anne.”

Image zoom

According to a tribute posted on Dignity Memorial, Josh died on July 22. He is survived by his parents, his sister and brother, nieces and nephews and numerous aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, his family has asked for donations in Josh’s memory be made to the Humane Society of Broward County.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.