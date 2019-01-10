Kate Beckinsale Ribs Fan Shading Her for Chatting Up Pete Davidson at Golden Globes Afterparty

Don’t mess with Kate Beckinsale.

On Wednesday, the actress clapped back at a an Instagram commenter who mentioned last weekend’s flirty encounter with Pete Davidson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

It all started after Beckinsale shared an old photo of her mom, actress Judy Loe. Someone commented, “Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson.”

Without missing a beat, Beckinsale responded, “No, that’s my mother. Easy mistake.”

The exchange was captured by the popular Instagram account, Comment By Celebs.

Beckinsale, 45, and Davidson, 25, were spotted hitting it off at a Golden Globes afterparty Sunday night.

Davidson arrived at the Netflix party in Los Angeles alongside close friend Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker), but the two quickly separated once the comedian began talking to the actress.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The two talked intently for most of the night before they were joined by Kelly, Isla Fisher, and Sacha Baron Cohen. But even as the group mingled, Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, kept their focus on each other.

Eventually, the other members of the group wandered off, and Davidson and Beckinsale continued to chat. One onlooker said they cuddled at the party as well.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Appears to Smoke a Joint with Machine Gun Kelly in Golden Globes Photo Booth

But despite reports, the two did not leave together, a separate source told PEOPLE.

Reps for Davidson and Beckinsale did not return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Backside in Cheeky Fitting Photo — See the Playful Picture

Davidson split from fiancée Ariana Grande in October, and though the comedian has admitted to having a hard time in the months since, a source recently told PEOPLE he is enjoying the single life.

Beckinsale was last linked to 23-year-old comedian/actor Matt Rife. The Underworld star shares a child with actor Michael Sheen, whom she dated for eight years, and was married to director Len Wiseman from 2004-2016.