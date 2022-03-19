Kate Beckinsale Mourns Late Father 43 Years After His Death: 'It Is Part of Me, Like My Blood'

"I don't remember what not missing him feels like," Kate Beckinsale wrote while honoring her late father Richard Beckinsale on the 43rd anniversary of his death

Kate Beckinsale Mourns Late Father 43 Years Later: 'It Is Part of Me, Like My Blood'

Kate Beckinsale is paying tribute to her father, late English actor Richard Beckinsale.

On Saturday, the Guilty Party actress shared a series of throwback photos of herself and her dad on Instagram in honor of the 43rd anniversary of his death.

One of the snaps was a sweet black-and-white image of a young Kate sitting on her dad's lap with Richard's signature on the printed photo.

She also included an old family picture of Kate with her famous parents — dad Richard and mom Judith Margaret Loe — flashing huge grins on their faces as they posed for the camera.

Kate Beckinsale Mourns Late Father 43 Years Later: 'It Is Part of Me, Like My Blood' Credit: Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

In the caption, Kate explained she does not remember "what not missing" her father is like since his death over four decades ago.

"It is part of me, like my blood," she wrote. "Always aware of how life can shatter. May all the daddies, everywhere, come home safe. July 6 1947-March 19 1979. How much love you brought x."

Richard died from a massive heart attack at the age of 31 when Kate was just 5 years old. He was best known for the BBC sitcom Porridge and its sequel Going Straight, as well as Rising Damp, another British Sitcom.

In a 2016 interview with Belfast Telegraph, the Underworld star opened up about trying to find her own path in the acting world and how her father's death "was 100% soul-destroying and totally impacted me for ever."