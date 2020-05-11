Exes Kate and Jon Gosselin Celebrate Sextuplets 16th Birthday with Social Media Tributes

Kate and Jon Gosselin's sextuplets are 16!

On Sunday, the reality stars each shared a birthday message on Instagram to their kids Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden. (The exes also share twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 19).

"Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth!" Kate, 45, wrote alongside a photo of a box of Hershey's Kisses cereal. "I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!"

"They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! 😂😂😂," the mother of eight added. "#Teenagers#AreFun #Sweet16#HappyBirthdayMyBabies."

Jon, 43, wrote in his Instagram post, "Happy 16th birthday to Hannah and Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexia and Aaden. I hope your 16th birthday is just as memorable. Love, dad."

The father of eight captioned the post, "Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!"

Hannah and Collin currently live with their father, while the other four live with Kate.

In a candid interview on the First Class Fatherhood in February, Jon said that Collin has "no contact" with Kate, adding that the dynamic between the family of 10 is “very tumultuous.”

However, the father of eight noted that as the kids get older, the family issues become easier to handle.

After 10 years of marriage, Jon and Kate, who were introduced to the world on the hit TLC series Jon & Kate Plus 8, divorced in 2009. Kate originally received primary custody of the children. Collin previously spent a little over two years living away from his family in a program for children with special needs.

Speaking to reporters in December 2018, Jon said he’s not in communication with his children besides Collin and Hannah.

“It’s what the kids want to do,” he said. “If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.”