Kat Graham Is Engaged! Actress Is 'Madly in Love' with Fiancé Darren Genet

The Vampire Diaries star has been dating producer and director Darren Genet since 2017

Congratulations are in order: Kat Graham is engaged to director and producer Darren Genet!

According to a source, Genet proposed to The Vampire Diaries actress during a vacation in Mexico for his birthday a few weeks ago. Graham's rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Graham, 32, and Genet, 52, have yet to reveal details about the proposal, but the source tells PEOPLE that "Kat is madly in love and couldn't be happier."

The couple began dating in 2017 after they met on set. While Graham has kept her relationship mostly private, the pair have made a few public appearances together.

In December, Graham and Genet posed on the red carpet together at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra where they honored jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

They also shared a peek into their Christmas/Hanukkah celebrations at the end of December. "Merry Christmas everyone!!!!! Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa! However you celebrate, we hope your days are filled with love and happiness," Graham wrote alongside a photo of her kissing Genet.

Graham is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries. In addition, she's appeared in films All Eyez on Me as Jada Pinkett Smith and How It Ends. She'll also star alongside Tom Hopper in the upcoming romantic comedy Love in the Villa, premiering Sept. 1 on Netflix.

Though Genet is also known for his work on The Vampire Diaries, the source clarified that Graham and Genet didn't meet while producing The CW show.

Kat Graham Credit: Kat Graham/Instagram

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Graham spoke about sometimes being the only actress of color in a given room. "I think awareness is finally happening. I think that when I stop seeing African American men and women used as tokens, when I start seeing more Asian actors and actresses as leads, as multi-dimensional characters, when I start seeing more Latinx actors, I'll feel better," she said.