Kat Dennings Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute for Fiancé Andrew W.K.: 'Sweetest, Most Wonderful Man'
Kat Dennings showed up for fiancé Andrew W.K on his special day!
As the musician turned 43 on Monday, Dennings honored him with a sweet Instagram tribute. Her upload included a close-up selfie of the duo.
"Happy birthday to the sweetest, most wonderful man in the world, who has NO relation to AI-generated Sirius Black," the 35-year-old Dollface alum jokingly wrote. "None. Zero."
Dennings first publicized the pair's romance in May 2021. Later that month, she confirmed that they are engaged.
"Don't mind if I do," she captioned a series of photos, which included a close-up of her stunning diamond engagement ring.
The WandaVision actress recently revealed that the couple proposed at the same time.
"We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in February. "We were doing kissing, and we had, like, a shared feeling. I felt this intense … thing that I was like, 'This is my person. This is it. I can't live without him. This is the man I'm supposed to be with.' And we looked at each other, and we both proposed at the same time."
Dennings said that the intimate proposal with her beau, whose real name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, was "not planned."
"No knee down — I don't even remember what happened after that," she continued. "We just were like 'Should we get married?' And 'Yes.' I just burst into tears."
Added Dennings, "It was like I never thought I had it in me, you know, because I'm kind of a toughie. But I did. I wept happy tears. I felt this sense of relief that I've done it. I made it through the wilderness and found this incredible person, and yeah. No one believes me. But I assure you, that's what happened."
Additionally, Dennings said she was happy to have waited until she "found the right person."
Before finding love with her soon-to-be-husband, Dennings dated Josh Groban. But the pair — who were introduced through her former 2 Broke Girls co-star Beth Behrs — split in 2016 after two years together.