Kat Dennings Says She and Fiancé Andrew W.K. 'Both Proposed at the Same Time': 'I Feel Very Lucky'

Kat Dennings's love story is completely in harmony.

In a conversation with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, the Dollface star, 35, recalled details of her and fiancé Andrew W.K's proposal.

"We had a special moment that makes me believe in magic," she said. "We were doing kissing, and we had, like, a shared feeling. I felt this intense…thing that I was like, 'This is my person. This is it. I can't live without him. This is the man I'm supposed to be with.' And we looked at each other, and we both proposed at the same time."

Dennings added she was overwhelmed with emotions after the spontaneous duel proposals. "Not planned. No knee down — I don't even remember what happened after that," she said. "We just were like 'Should we get married?' And 'Yes.' I just burst into tears."

"It was like I never thought I had it in me, you know, because I'm kind of a toughie. But I did. I wept happy tears. I felt this sense of relief that I've done it. I made it through the wilderness and found this incredible person, and yeah. No one believes me. But I assure you, that's what happened," she said.

Dennings also shared that she spent much of her life looking for the right person. Though the wait was long, she said she's confident in her connection with the rock singer, whose real name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier.

"I'm so glad I waited until I found the right person. Everybody goes through this nightmarish time of life looking for a person — or not," she said. "Whatever floats your boat. But I feel very lucky. He's the best."

The pair announced their engagement on Instagram last May, the same month they confirmed their romance online. "Don't mind if I do," Dennings captioned the post.