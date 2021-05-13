The Cutest Photos of Kat Dennings with Her Fiancé Andrew W.K.
One week after making their relationship Instagram official, Kat Dennings announced her engagement to Andrew W.K.
Making It Official
Dennings made her relationship with W.K. Instagram official on May 3, posting a few sultry snaps of her 41-year-old beau on Instagram. For any still wondering if that meant they were dating, she clarified with a photo of W.K. kissing her on the forehead.
Plenty of PDA
On May 4, the pair posted matching photos to Instagram, which showed them sharing a smooch. W.K. captioned his photo with a simple heart emoji.
Wedding Bells Are Ringing!
On May 13, 10 days after going public with their relationship, Dennings announced the couple's engagement on Instagram!
That Bling!
Dennings simply captioned her Instagram post, "Don’t mind if I do," showing off her massive engagement ring in one of the photos.
Sealed With a Kiss
In another photo, the pair celebrate with a kiss.
Getting in Some Face Time
In a photo shared on W.K.'s stories, the couple smiles on FaceTime together.
Snuggled Up
In another snap shared by W.K., the pair share a snuggle.
Point Person
Looks like W.K. has become Dennings' official point person.