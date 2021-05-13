The Cutest Photos of Kat Dennings with Her Fiancé Andrew W.K.

One week after making their relationship Instagram official, Kat Dennings announced her engagement to Andrew W.K. 

By Andrea Wurzburger
May 13, 2021 05:43 PM

Making It Official

Credit: Kat Dennings/Instagram

Dennings made her relationship with W.K. Instagram official on May 3, posting a few sultry snaps of her 41-year-old beau on Instagram. For any still wondering if that meant they were dating, she clarified with a photo  of W.K. kissing her on the forehead. 

Plenty of PDA

Credit: Andrew WK/Instagram

On May 4, the pair posted matching photos to Instagram, which showed them sharing a smooch. W.K. captioned his photo with a simple heart emoji. 

Wedding Bells Are Ringing!

Credit: Andrew WK/Instagram

On May 13, 10 days after going public with their relationship, Dennings announced the couple's engagement on Instagram! 

That Bling!

Credit: Andrew W.K./Instagram

Dennings simply captioned her Instagram post, "Don’t mind if I do," showing off her massive engagement ring in one of the photos. 

Sealed With a Kiss

Credit: Andrew W.K./Instagram

In another photo, the pair celebrate with a kiss

Getting in Some Face Time

Credit: Andrew WK/Instagram

In a photo shared on W.K.'s stories, the couple smiles on FaceTime together. 

Snuggled Up

Credit: Andrew WK/Instagram

In another snap shared by W.K., the pair share a snuggle. 

Point Person

Credit: Andrew WK/Instagram

Looks like W.K. has become Dennings' official point person. 

By Andrea Wurzburger