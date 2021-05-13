Kat Dennings Is Engaged! Actress Shows Off Her Diamond Ring from Fiancé Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings is a bride-to-be.

On Thursday, the actress, 34, announced her engagement to singer Andrew W.K., 42, after confirming their relationship on social media over a week prior.

"Don't mind if I do," Dennings captioned her engagement post on Instagram, along with three photos of the couple, two of which showed off her massive diamond ring.

Her fiancé shared the same three photos on his Instagram page, simply captioning his post with the diamond ring emoji.

Four days before announcing her engagement, Dennings wished the musician a happy birthday by posting a photo of the couple kissing.

On May 3, Dennings made their romance Instagram official when she shared two sultry photos of the rocker on Instagram using a heart emoji.

Dennings previously dated musician Josh Groban after they were introduced to each other by 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs. But they ultimately called it quits in 2016 after two years together.