2 Broke Girls Star Kat Dennings Appears to Confirm New Romance with Singer Andrew W.K.

Kat Dennings is letting the world know about her new romance with singer Andrew W.K.

The Dollface star, 34, appeared to confirm her romance with the singer last week when she shared two sultry photos of the 41-year-old rocker on Instagram. She simply captioned the post using a heart emoji.

Dennings then shared a PDA-packed shot of the pair on Sunday, showing W.K. — born Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier — kissing the actress on her forehead as she pouted her lips.

W.K. also posted a photo of the new couple locking lips on his Instagram Stories over the weekend, which Dennings promptly re-posted on her own account.

Dennings previously dated musician Josh Groban after they were introduced to each other by 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs. But they ultimately called it quits in 2016 after two years together.

Kat Dennings, Andrew WK Credit: Kat Dennings/Instagram

W.K., for his part, married Cherie Lily — whom Dennings follows on Instagram — in 2008. It is unclear when the pair separated.

A rep for W.K. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lily last shared a post featuring W.K. via Instagram in 2019, however. At the time, she commemorated his birthday with a pic of the duo performing onstage together.

"Happy Birthday, @AndrewWK," she previously wrote. "Life wouldn't be a party without you. #PARTYHARDFORVER ❤️‬."