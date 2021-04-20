Kary Brittingham Filmed Real Housewives of Dallas Reunion Virtually After Contracting COVID-19

Brandi Redmond also quarantined after coming in close contact with Kary Brittingham before the reunion

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Dallas will have some extra space between them at this year's reunion.

Kary Brittingham filmed the upcoming season 5 reunion virtually after testing positive for COVID-19, Bravo has confirmed.

Fellow Housewife Brandi Redmond also quarantined and filmed remotely "out of an abundance of caution after coming in close contact" with Brittingham ahead of the reunion, said Bravo Insider.

Real Housewives of Dallas Real Housewives of Dallas season 5 cast | Credit: Tommy Garcia/Virginia Sherwood/Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Brittingham, 50, confirmed that she has since recovered from the viral illness, writing on Instagram that she suffered "very mild" symptoms.

"I'm back home and had a very mild Covid 19 experience," she wrote earlier this week. "Thankful for my health, family and amazing friends that checked on me everyday 💖 love you all so much."

Brittingham isn't the only RHOD cast member to have contracted the coronavirus. In December, Simmons was hospitalized with COVID-19 after her oxygen levels were found to be "borderline," her rep told PEOPLE at the time.

In an Instagram post on New Year's Eve, Simmons, 52, confirmed she was heading home from the hospital and thanked the staffers who cared for her during her stay.

"I want to send so much love and gratitude to all of the staff at UTSW Hospital," she wrote. "From the nurses, techs, doctors and everyone in between who helped me throughout my time at the hospital. I want to say THANK YOU for taking such good care of me and putting your own health on the line to make sure I recovered safely."