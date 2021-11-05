Karl-Anthony Towns Jokes That Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Is in Competition with His Favorite Food — Sushi!

"But babe, understand, you changed my life for sure, but that, that changed my life," the NBA star told Jordyn Woods of eating sushi at Nobu

Dating Jordyn Woods has been life-changing for Karl-Anthony Towns — and for his stomach!

In their GQ Couples Quiz, published Thursday, the NBA star revealed that Woods introduced him to sushi, which he joked might have changed his life just as much as his girlfriend has.

To answer Woods' question of what her favorite restaurant is, Towns began by saying, "Let me tell you something, fans... man. Women change you. Women change you."

"I ain't never got no palette like I got right now. I ain't never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish. I ain't never thought about that. But here comes little ol' Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time," Towns said.

The Minnesota Timberwolves player said that after going to Nobu with Woods several times without trying the sushi, he finally caved.

"And after about four times of going to Nobu and like not eating anything, and only maybe having like the fried chicken or the chicken teriyaki with rice, I finally said, 'You know what, let me try that yellowtail jalapeño,' " he said. "And ever since then, it's changed my life."

Here, Woods cut in to say that the Nobu yellowtail jalapeño is now Towns' "go-to" meal.

"But babe, understand, you changed my life for sure, but that, that changed my life," Towns said.

Woods then demonstrated her standing in comparison to the meal, saying, "So, yellowtail jalapeño, me" — here, she held up one hand high to represent the sushi dish, and her other hand down much lower to represent herself.

The pair celebrated their first anniversary in May after striking up a relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic; they had been best friends for years.

Last month, Towns shared on the Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind with Taraji just how important Woods has become to him, especially following his mother's death from COVID-19 in April 2020.

"A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman who took that spot," he said.

"You know it's crazy because we were best friends," the athlete said. "I feel, in a way, when my mom passed, she's like, 'I'm not going to leave you alone. I'm going to make sure you know who you are supposed to be with.' "