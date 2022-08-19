Karen Pittman Promises a Post-Pandemic 'Morning Show' and Wonders What's 'in Store' for Jon Hamm

Pittman offered up what she could "safely tease" about season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama: "I want everyone to be super excited and get on the twists and turns"

Published on August 19, 2022 04:50 PM
Karen Pittman
Karen Pittman is "safely" teasing what's to come in season 3 of The Morning Show.

"Well, we start after the pandemic," Pittman, 35, recently told E! News. The show experienced COVID-19 delays while shooting the Apple TV+ show's sophomore season, and the onset of the pandemic played a major role throughout the storylines in season 2.

Season 3's major plot points are still under wraps, but changes are coming, including a new corporate figure played by Jon Hamm.

Pittman revealed her excitement about Hamm joining the cast and said, "he is an extraordinary actor."

She added, "I'm interested in what he's going to be bringing to the story. I don't yet know what they have in store for Jon."

Jon Hamm
Hamm, 51, will play a "corporate titan" named Paul Marks in the upcoming season of the Apple TV+ drama, according to The Wrap.

The Mad Men alum's character "sets his sights on [the cable network] UMB," meaning plenty of potential changes for the folks at the media company, including Alex (Jennifer Aniston), Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) and Cory (Billy Crudup).

"I loved him in Mad Men," Pittman said. "I loved him in all of the work he has ever done. Very exciting to have some new characters and there's going to be a lot more in store. A lot more interesting people are going to be coming on."

THE MORNING SHOW Karen Pittman
"I don't want to spoil it for anybody," Pittman said of the new season of the streamer's hit. "I want everyone to be super excited and get on the twists and turns."

Witherspoon, 46, confirmed that filming for season 3 of The Morning Show has begun via social media.

Though anyone who knows the show has reason to believe Steve Carell won't be returning, familiar faces are likely to include Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino also played roles in season 2.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show can be streamed in full on Apple TV+.

