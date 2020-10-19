RHOP: Karen Huger Slams Candiace Dillard for Making Her 'Choose a Side' in Monique Samuels Fight

"I'm not going to do that for you," Karen Huger tells Candiace Dillard of "abandoning" Monique Samuels

Karen Huger isn't going to turn against Monique Samuels.

In a preview for next week's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Karen, 57, slams Candiace Dillard for what she views as her fellow Housewife trying to make her choose a side following Candiace's physical altercation with Monique, 37.

"I'm a little upset that you continuously say I should be against Monique," Karen tells Candiace, 33, in the teaser.

"I need to hear from you that you understand what Monique did was wrong," Candiace replies. (As viewers recall, Monique attacked Candiace earlier this season and appeared to hit her repeatedly on the head.)

"You want me to choose a side and to totally abandon Monique, and I'm not going to do that for you," Karen yells.

Candiace and Dr. Wendy Osefo explain that they don't want Karen to "abandon" Monique, but to simply hold her accountable for her actions.

The sit-down with Karen comes after the women learn that Candiace has pressed charges against Monique on Sunday's episode after their brutal brawl.

The women confront Candiace about taking legal action at Wendy's daughter Kamrynn's sip and see. "How are you feeling?' Gizelle Bryant asks Candiace.

"I'm stressed. I only recently decided to file charges, and it was everywhere in five minutes. I wasn't expecting it to happen that fast," Candiace admits.

When Robyn Dixon asks if the goal is for Monique to go to jail, Candiace replies, "The goal is for the court system to do what the court system needs to do."

Gizelle, 50, chimes in to note that she looked up the consequences of second-degree assault and found that if convicted, Monique could go to jail for "five years or something."

"Yeah," Candiace says bluntly.

"That's a lot," Gizelle says. Robyn agrees, adding: "I would hate for her to go to jail."

On the other hand, Candiace's mother Dorothy, who was also at the sip and see, feels "there should be consequences." And Ashley Darby, who has feuded with Candiace in the past, feels both women are at fault.

"It actually started with a yelling match on both sides, from what I understand, and it escalated," Ashley says, adding, "[Candiace], you were in [Monique's] face."

"You were not there!" Robyn and Gizelle exclaim. (Ashley was in the bathroom when the fight erupted.)

Offended, Candiace asks Ashley, "Is [Monique] paying you to be her mouth piece?"

"You have been very aggressive towards me [in the past]," Ashley says. "I'm already married to a millionaire. What do I need to be paid for?"

"Not for long," Candiace shoots back, seemingly taking a jab at Ashley and her husband Michael's recent marital problems.

"I will be married for as long as I choose to be," Ashley says.

Candiace's husband Chris Bassett interrupts to tell his wife to "stop talking." She dials it back, telling Ashley, "I'm not angry with the way that you're choosing to move, because you weren't there and you're only able to go on what your friend is telling you. If that's really your friend and you really trust what she says, okay, but I would implore you to just be careful."

Ashley then acknowledges that Monique was wrong. "I understand she should have never gotten physical," she says. "And I told you from the beginning she shouldn't have attacked you from the beginning. She shouldn't have attacked you physically."

Turning to Karen, the women ask if she's talked to Monique. "I [told] her, Candiace is hurting. I said, just text her and send her something to say I'm sorry because [Candiace] didn't deserve that," Karen says.

In November 2019, both Monique and Candiace accused each other of second-degree assault, filing complaints directly with the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland. In December, however, the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office informed lawyers for the costars that they would not be pursuing their ongoing cross complaints.

Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, Ashley and Michael attend therapy and Karen and her husband Ray discussed the state of their marriage.

"You're not giving me the attention that I deserve," Ray tells Karen. "You have to balance your public life, the kids and the husband. I'm trying to make sure we're growing together, but I was just wondering if you realized if some of this public fame and fortune has gone to your head."

Karen, for her part, says she's willing to do whatever it takes to get their marriage back on track.