See the Entire KarJenner Family (Except One Sister!) Reunite for Thanksgiving Dinner

It was a family affair on Thursday in the KarJenner household.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner fam gathered at Kris Jenner‘s home in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate Thanksgiving, and they posed all together to commemorate the day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For her Instagram, Kendall Jenner recorded video of the clan grouping up for the camera, with Kris’ mother, MJ, alongside Kourtney Kardashian, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and 3-year-old Reign.

Kanye West and wife Kim Kardashian West stood in the center with their three kids, North, 5, Saint, 2 and Chicago, 8 months. And Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott, with their 9-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, rounded out the group.

The only Kardashian sister missing from the family fun was Khloé Kardashian, who spent the holiday in Cleveland with her man, Tristan Thompson, and their 7-month-old daughter, baby True.

“Khloé is taking True to Cleveland for Thanksgiving,” an insider told PEOPLE. “Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says Rewatching Drama on KUWTK Is ‘Awkward’ for Tristan Thompson

According to a source, Thompson’s relationship is still frosty with the KarJenner family after his cheating scandal. Just days before Khloé gave birth to their daughter, photos surfaced of Thompson getting close to another woman.

“Khloé’s family can’t stand Tristan,” said the source. “They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan.”

The rest of the family spent the holiday riding bikes and cooking together in the kitchen.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Spends Thanksgiving with Tristan Thompson After ‘Humiliating’ Cheating Scandal

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall shared a series of candid snaps throughout the day, showing Kylie, Scott and West smiling and laughing on a bike ride.

She also shared a peak from inside the dining room — and a snap snuggling up to her little sister, Kylie, while lounging on a hanging chair in cozy sweaters and blue jeans.

The rest of the family documented the day as well.

Kourtney posted videos of her Thanksgiving dinner, where she bragged about teaching Kylie how to cook, and shared clips of Kylie making candied yams and Kris making her “famous” brownies.