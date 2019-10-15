The Kardashians Hope Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reconcile, Source Says: 'They're a Great Team'

As Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continue to spend time together post-split, her family is hoping they’ll officially reconcile, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Kylie and Travis are spending time together because of Stormi,” explains the source, referring to the pair’s 20-month-old daughter. “And they seem okay. They aren’t arguing or having any disagreements.”

“Her family wants them to be together. Travis might not be perfect, but he’s a great partner and dad,” the source adds. “Everyone would be upset if Kylie can’t figure things out with Travis.”

“They’re a great team,” the source continues. “And it’s a good sign that they still enjoy hanging out.”

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

PEOPLE reported earlier this month that Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after over two years together. Jenner publicly confirmed the news a few days later, tweeting, “Travis and I are on great terms.”

“Our main focus right now is Stormi,” she added. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Indeed, they’ve remained committed to co-parenting. On Monday, the rapper shared a video of baby Stormi dancing around to one of his songs. Jenner was with them and could be heard off-camera asking the toddler, “Is that daddy, Stormi?”

After the video was posted, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott’s relationship is up in the air.

“It’s all over the place,” said the source. “They’re still figuring things out but are spending time together.”

Another source previously told PEOPLE that there is “absolutely hope that they will get back together.”

“They are both young, but smart when it comes to their relationship,” the source said.