The Kardashians Think Sofia Richie Is 'a Great Influence' on Scott Disick, Source Says

It’s been a year since Sofia Richie and Scott Disick began officially dating, and the Kardashians now fully support the couple’s relationship.

“Everyone really likes her,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars tells PEOPLE about Richie, 20.

“They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem,” the source adds.

Insiders previously told PEOPLE that though the relationship raised eyebrows at first due to their age gap and Richie’s childhood connection to the famous family, as long as she helps keep the father of three on track, they have Kardashians’ blessing.

On Sunday’s upcoming episode of KUWTK, tensions rose after Kourtney Kardashian, 39, found out that Disick, 35, introduced Richie to their kids: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

But now, it appears that Kourtney has come to trust Richie.

“Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person,” one source said. “Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together.”

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia,” another source added. “The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia.”

Although Richie and Disick, who initially sparked romance rumors in spring 2017, have been private about their relationship, she opened up about their love this week.

“We are very happy, very lovey dovey,” Richie told Australian newspaper the Sydney Morning Herald’s The Goss.

“We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have,” she added. “We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy.”

Richie said that while “it’s hard to fully avoid” tabloid speculation about the couple, she doesn’t waste her time and energy on it.

“Everything is so false,” she added. “I don’t read it because I just get really angry.”