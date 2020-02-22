Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Share Emotional Birthday Tributes to Late Father Robert

As Saturday marks what would have been the late Robert Kardashian’s 76th birthday, several members of the Kardashian clan took to social media to honor the Hollywood patriarch.

Kourtney Kardashian, 40, celebrated her father with an adorable throwback photo.

In the shot, a young Kourtney and Kim Kardashian West are seen giving their dad a kiss on the cheek as he holds them on his lap and smiles.

“Happy Birthday to my Daddy,” Kourtney captioned the memory.

Sister Kim also paid tribute to their late father with a throwback photo of her own. “Happy Birthday dad! Miss you beyond understanding. Wish you were here to see it all!” she wrote.

“Happy birthday to my handsome daddy!!” sister Khloé Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story, along with several of her favorite throwback family photos.

And Kris Jenner, 64, has paid tribute to her ex-husband in the past. “There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss you,” she wrote on Instagram in 2017, captioning an old family photo.

The late Robert, whom Kris was married to from 1978–1991, became a household name when he helped defend friend O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1994 murder trial. The businessman and attorney was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003, and died less than eight weeks later, at age 59, on Sept. 30, 2003.

Ahead of Robert’s birthday, Kim and Kourtney helped to celebrate another friend’s special day: Paris Hilton. On Friday, Hilton threw a lavish pink-themed bash to ring in her 39th birthday as seen on the reality star’s social media.

In a since-timed-out Instagram Story, Kim wished her longtime friend a happy birthday alongside a photo of Hilton’s balloon’s spelling out her name. The birthday girl also posted a montage from her party, which included pictures of her dreamhouse cake, floral decorations, and A-list guests.

In one of the pictures, Kim and Kourtney are seen posing with Hilton at the event. Both sisters dressed in blue for the party while Hilton donned a sparkling long sleeve mini dress.