Kardashians Producer Had a Feeling Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Would Try to Marry in Vegas
Not everyone was surprised by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
While attending the Kardashians premiere on Thursday night, series executive producer Ben Winston told PEOPLE he had a feeling the two might attempt to tie the knot in Sin City after seeing the happy couple at the Grammy Awards over the weekend.
"I saw Kourtney and it actually crossed my mind because she was there with Travis and I was thinking, 'Oh, I hope they don't get married in Vegas without us,'" Winston, who also produced the awards show, said.
And while he wasn't there for the wedding himself, he said showrunner and fellow executive producer Danielle Brooks was among the small group with Kardashian and Barker at the wedding chapel.
"Anything that happened I'm sure we'll find out on the show," he teased.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She Was 'Sleeping' During Sister Kourtney and Travis Barker's Vegas Wedding
Kardashian and Barker had a wedding ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel early Monday morning.
Though the two exchanged vows in front of an Elvis impersonator, Kardashian later revealed that the marriage was not yet official since they did not have a marriage license with them.
"There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour," Kardashian said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week. "We asked five times. What do we have to do to make this happen? It was 2 a.m. and they were like, 'It opens at 8 o'clock."
But legal or not, the couple decided to go through with the wedding.
"We just did it anyway. It's what's in the heart," Kardashian confirmed.
The update came on the same day The Kardashians star posted a carousel of photos from the ceremony on Instagram and confirmed that she and Barker did not obtain a license to marry at One Love Wedding Chapel.
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Were 'Totally in Love' at Wedding: 'Barely Came Up for Air'
"Found these in my camera roll," Kardashian wrote beside the candid shots, which showed the couple all lovey-dovey in matching leather jackets.
"Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license)," she continued. "Practice makes perfect."
The Blink-182 drummer also shared photos from their visit, writing beside two images from the evening, "What happens in Vegas ❤️🤵🏻♀️🤵🏻💒"
