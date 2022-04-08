Every Must-See Photo from Last Night's The Kardashians Premiere in L.A.

Kim Kardashian kicked off the red carpet on Thursday night at the premiere of Hulu's new The Kardashians series at Goya Studios in Hollywood.

"This show definitely, it shows us individually which is really different," she told PEOPLE. "Our last show shows us all together as a family all the time, so you'll really see us individually and what we do on a daily basis and then kind of coming together. It's definitely more documentary style."