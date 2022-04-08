Every Must-See Photo from Last Night's The Kardashians Premiere in L.A.

Pete joined Kim! True walked the red carpet! All the photos from the star-studded event, ahead of the series premiere on Hulu

By Kate Hogan and Lanae Brody April 08, 2022 12:49 PM

1 of 10

Kim Kardashian

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

Kim Kardashian kicked off the red carpet on Thursday night at the premiere of Hulu's new The Kardashians series at Goya Studios in Hollywood. 

"This show definitely, it shows us individually which is really different," she told PEOPLE. "Our last show shows us all together as a family all the time, so you'll really see us individually and what we do on a daily basis and then kind of coming together. It's definitely more documentary style."

2 of 10

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Credit: Backgrid

Though he didn't walk the red carpet, Davidson was on hand to support his girlfriend. 

3 of 10

Kylie Jenner

Credit: TheRealSPW/MEGA

The newly minted mom-of-two opted for a curve-hugging white dress and coordating boots.

4 of 10

Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson & Kim Kardashian

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu/Shutterstock

Younger sister Kendall Jenner skipped the carpet, but her mom, sisters and almost 4-year-old niece were there to represent. 

5 of 10

Khloé Kardashian & True Thompson

Credit: BACKGRID

True and her mama had an adorable matching moment.

6 of 10

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, semi-newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had that glow about them on the red carpet. 

7 of 10

The Barker Family

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The couple was joined by Barker's kids Alabama and Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya plus Kourtney's youngest child, son Reign Disick.

8 of 10

Scott Disick & Rebecca Donaldson

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Disick — father to Kourtney's three kids and also featured on the new series — made his red carpet debut with model girlfriend Donaldson.

9 of 10

Kourtney Kardashian & Reign Disick

Credit: Frank Micelotta/Hulu/Shutterstock

Reign, 7, was happy to smile for the cameras alongside his beaming mom!

10 of 10

Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jenner's longtime love also came out to support the family, and even matched the matriarch in pink. 

