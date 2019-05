In honor of Mother’s Day, Kris Jenner shared a loving tribute to all of the women in her family who have children of their own, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris’ mother, MJ. The women got shout-outs on Instagram with their photos arranged in a sweet collage.

Although Jenner doesn’t have children of her own at the moment, it would’ve still been nice to be included in some way. Letting her mother know she had picked up on being left out, the model left a saucy comment on the post that simply said, “Love you too mom!”