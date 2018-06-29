Khloé Kardashian's Family Is ‘Jokingly’ Giving Tristan Thompson a Hard Time, Source Says

The KarJenners love to joke around!

Now that Tristan Thompson is back in Los Angeles with Khloé Kardashian, the couple is regularly hanging out with her family for the first time since the NBA player’s alleged infidelity came to light.

“He is spending time with her family,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source tells PEOPLE, adding that the KarJenners “have jokingly been giving him a bit of a hard time. Like, ‘we are watching you!’ ”

“But otherwise, everyone is being respectful and focusing on catching up with Khloe,” the source adds. “Khloe is so happy being a mom. Everyone just wants her to stay in this happy bubble for as long as possible.”

The source also says that “Khloé had the perfect celebration” on Wednesday in honor of her 34th birthday.

“She wanted a more quiet dinner party with family and friends. She was very happy. She is having fun being back in L.A,” the insider continues, adding that “she seems happy with Tristan too.”

Kim Kardashian West and Thompson certainly seemed like they were ready to put the past behind them during the party, as the KKW Beauty mogul asked the NBA player to unblock her from social media.

Thompson blocked Kim after she spoke out against him after his cheating scandal erupted in April just days before Khloé was due to give birth to the couple’s daughter True.

“All right guys, what do you think? It’s Khloé’s birthday, should I ask this guy to unblock me?” she asked.

“For Khloé’s birthday it’s only right,” he said. “I got you.”

Taking out his phone, Thompson pulled up Kim’s profile on his Instagram feed.

“There’s no going back now,” he said, as he unblocked her.

While the new parents seem to be doing well in the wake of the cheating scandal, a source previously told PEOPLE that the reconciliation didn’t go over well with the KarJenner clan at first.

Despite that, the insider said the family members “respect her decision.”

“Everyone knows Khloé plans on staying with Tristan, so things have been civil so far,” the source continued. “They still have opinions about Tristan’s bad behavior, of course, but no one wants to upset Khloé.”