Khloé Kardashian Isn't Afraid to Serve Hard Truths to Kim amid Backlash: 'No One Sympathizes with You'

Khloé's tough talk comes as newly single Kim savors her "independence," quipping, "Honey, I'm the Marilyn and the Jackie"

By
Published on August 29, 2022 03:45 PM

Khloé Kardashian is getting real with her sister Kim.

In a new trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, the Good American founder, 38, offers Kim some tough love when they discuss the fallout of her comment to Variety that women should "get your f---ing ass up and work."

"You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview," the SKIMS founder, 41, tells her sister.

"No one sympathizes with you," Khloé responds.

"I'm mortified," Kim admits, "and I do understand why people were upset."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">kim kardashian</a> and khloe kardashian
Disney

Kim apologized in an interview on Good Morning America following the controversy.

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard," she said in March.

Kim also opens up about being in "a season of independence" following her split from husband Kanye West.

"I really feel like I found my personal confidence," she affirms.

The tease even shows some behind-the-scenes footage from when she was preparing to walk the red carpet at this year's Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress — to which she says, "Honey, I'm the Marilyn and the Jackie."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: <a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)
Gotham/Getty

Little sister Kendall Jenner also appeared to be enjoying her independence.

The 818 Tequila founder, 26, proclaims, "I feel like I'm becoming my own woman. I really want to be my own boss."

As Kendall levels up, Kourtney gets wifed up — and tries on her wedding dress before tying the knot with Travis Barker.

When Khloé isn't dishing out advice to Kim, she's still dealing with the aftermath of ex Tristan Thompson's infidelity as she prepares to welcome a baby boy.

"Going through what I went through was incredibly hard," Khloé admits of the scandal. "I just feel that I'm a fish in a fishbowl."

However, she says the new arrival, who was born earlier this month, is "really exciting," adding, "I'm ready."

RELATED VIDEO: Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting 'Wiser' After Welcoming Baby Boy with Khloé Kardashian

For her part, Kylie Jenner is also grappling with becoming a mother of two after welcoming a son with Travis Scott in February. They are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

"I should be really happy right now — I just had this new baby — but I cried nonstop for like three weeks," Kylie tells Kendall.

Momager Kris Jenner also shows her vulnerability in another glimpse of her unknown medical scare.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kris-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kris Jenner</a>
HULU/Kim Kardashian/Twitter

"Are you doing the surgery?" Kim asks.

Kris admits that she has fears about her health, saying, "Don't tell my kids, I'm scared."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian The Kardashians Hulu
Kim Kardashian Confesses She's 'Always Wanted People to See Me for Who I Really Am'
KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS
'The Kardashians' 'Dream Team' Show Lots of Skin and PDA in New Season 2 Teaser: 'Moms Will Play'
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Step Out in Style to Support Kendall Jenner's Latest 818 Tequila Launch
Kris Jenner
'The Kardashians' ' Kris Jenner Tears Up over Mystery Medical Threat: 'I Can't Tell My Kids I'm Scared'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock (2210126a) Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner Rob Kardashian makes his first solo appearance at Kardashian Khaos, Las Vegas, America - 16 Mar 2013
Kris Jenner Calls Rob Kardashian the 'Most Amazing Daddy' as Kim Praises Kanye on Father's Day
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian 'Supported and Encouraged' Khloé in Pursuing Surrogacy to Have Baby No. 2: Source
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Admits She's 'Uncomfortable' Watching Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama Unfold
Keeping Up with the Kardashians - Season 16
Kris Jenner Says She Would 'Never' Judge Her Kids for Having Children Out of Wedlock
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
A Definitive Timeline of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship
Khloé Kardashian attends the SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021 in Sun Valley, California. (Photo by SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN) ; Tristan Thompson attends The Amari Thompson Soiree 2019 in support of Epilepsy Toronto held at The Globe and Mail Centre on August 01, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner arrive at Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration at Ysabel on October 12, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Khloé Kardashian's Sisters Decry Tristan Thompson's 'Never-Ending Betrayal' After Latest Infidelity
Khloe Kardashian B-Day . https://www.instagram.com/p/CfzZ95Rv0Lp/
See Inside Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Trip — Including a Ride on Kylie Jenner's Private Jet
tirstan thompson and khloe kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Goes Off on 'Despicable' Tristan Thompson Whose Cheating 'Demolished' Their Love
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Says Shopping for Sister Kylie's Baby Gift 'Feels Real': 'The Day Is Coming for Me'
Khloé Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian 'Is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE' with Pete Davidson, According to Sister Khloé Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Honors Khloé Kardashian at Her 38th Birthday Party: 'You Are the Queen of Our Family'