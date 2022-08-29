Khloé Kardashian Isn't Afraid to Serve Hard Truths to Kim amid Backlash: 'No One Sympathizes with You'

Khloé Kardashian is getting real with her sister Kim.

In a new trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, the Good American founder, 38, offers Kim some tough love when they discuss the fallout of her comment to Variety that women should "get your f---ing ass up and work."

"You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview," the SKIMS founder, 41, tells her sister.

"No one sympathizes with you," Khloé responds.

"I'm mortified," Kim admits, "and I do understand why people were upset."

Disney

Kim apologized in an interview on Good Morning America following the controversy.

"It wasn't a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don't respect the work or think that they don't work hard," she said in March.

Kim also opens up about being in "a season of independence" following her split from husband Kanye West.

"I really feel like I found my personal confidence," she affirms.

The tease even shows some behind-the-scenes footage from when she was preparing to walk the red carpet at this year's Met Gala in Marilyn Monroe's famed "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress — to which she says, "Honey, I'm the Marilyn and the Jackie."

Gotham/Getty

Little sister Kendall Jenner also appeared to be enjoying her independence.

The 818 Tequila founder, 26, proclaims, "I feel like I'm becoming my own woman. I really want to be my own boss."

As Kendall levels up, Kourtney gets wifed up — and tries on her wedding dress before tying the knot with Travis Barker.

When Khloé isn't dishing out advice to Kim, she's still dealing with the aftermath of ex Tristan Thompson's infidelity as she prepares to welcome a baby boy.

"Going through what I went through was incredibly hard," Khloé admits of the scandal. "I just feel that I'm a fish in a fishbowl."

However, she says the new arrival, who was born earlier this month, is "really exciting," adding, "I'm ready."

RELATED VIDEO: Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting 'Wiser' After Welcoming Baby Boy with Khloé Kardashian

For her part, Kylie Jenner is also grappling with becoming a mother of two after welcoming a son with Travis Scott in February. They are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

"I should be really happy right now — I just had this new baby — but I cried nonstop for like three weeks," Kylie tells Kendall.

Momager Kris Jenner also shows her vulnerability in another glimpse of her unknown medical scare.

"Are you doing the surgery?" Kim asks.

Kris admits that she has fears about her health, saying, "Don't tell my kids, I'm scared."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 2 of The Kardashians premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.