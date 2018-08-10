The Kardashians, Hailey Baldwin and More Wish Kylie Jenner a Happy 21st Birthday

Kylie Jenner is 21, and her family can’t believe how fast she’s growing up!

The Kardashian-Jenners celebrated the birthday girl’s milestone occasion with sweet messages and funny photos on Friday.

Staying true to tradition, proud mom Kris Jenner was among the first to spread the love on the big day with a collage of throwback photos.

“Happy 21st birthday to my baby!!!!! You are my youngest, my beautiful angel, and it has been life’s greatest reward to watch you grow into an amazing young woman who is the most incredible mom to stormi, business woman, friend and daughter,” wrote Kris.

The photo collage includes snaps of Kylie through the years, starting with the reality star as a baby and ending with a sweet photo of Kylie and her daughter Stormi.

“You are truly a special soul and you have the biggest heart and you are so kind and generous and thoughtful to everyone. I am so proud of you Kylie, and I thank God he chose me to be your mommy. I love you more than you will every know… mommy xoxo.”

Kim Kardashian shared a heartfelt message for her “baby sister,” writing how happy she is to be experiencing motherhood together.

“So happy to be on this sister and now mom journey with you forever!!!! I love you so much! You will still always be my baby sis and I’m always here for you no matter what!” she wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian posted an NSFW snap of all the sisters together at Kylie’s birthday party. In the photo, the group flicks off the camera while sitting on a couch.

Khloé Kardashian also shared a photo from the party, joking that all the sisters were turning 21.

“It’s our 21st birthday,” she wrote.

And along with her family, Kylie’s friends also took to social media to send their well-wishes. Hailey Baldwin (who was in New York with fiancé Justin Bieber while the Jenners and Kardashians partied in L.A.) welcomed her friend to the 21-club.

“Happy birthday Mamiii,” she wrote. “Welcome to 21!!!!!”

Hailey Baldwin/Instagram

The whole KarJenner crew stepped out Thursday night to celebrate Kylie’s birthday at a star-studded party. Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott, her brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, also came out.

The night began with dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s, followed by a dance party at Delilah’s in a room decorated with pink tinsel, a mural of the KarJenner family and a ceiling filled with balloons.