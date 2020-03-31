Kim Kardashian Says the Family Is Filming the Season 18 KUWTK Finale at Home on Their iPhones

The finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is going to look a little different this season.

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West joined Jimmy Fallon via video chat for an episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, where she revealed how the coronavirus pandemic has affected production on the family’s show, currently in its 18th season.

“We filmed the entire season except for the last episode. So now that we’ve shut down production, it’ll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves,” she said. “We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I’ll get to see what Khloé‘s doing — I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!”

Kardashian West’s use of the word “quarantine” refers to efforts to self-isolate and slow down the spread of COVID-19. But unless someone is experiencing possible symptoms of the virus, the correct term is “social distancing.” The idea is to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid gathering in groups in order to help contain the virus.

Kardashian West, 39, said her sister Kylie Jenner, 22, did her hair and makeup for the late-night appearance — marking the first time they’ve seen each other in weeks.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen her, because the whole family is distancing so we haven’t even seen each other,” she said. “So I snuck out and I’m at my mom’s house in her glam room because there’s a door from the outside, so this is all she’ll let us in.”

The family has been practicing social distancing since earlier this month, each staying in their respective homes. They have also been regularly urging their followers to stay home.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the family is “taking the social distancing very seriously.”

“No one in the family is socializing right now,” the source said. “Everyone is just hanging out at their separate houses.”

That said, Kardashian West revealed last week that she had invited mom Kris Jenner into her house for the first time in days, posting a video of the two eating together while sitting on opposite sides of her giant kitchen table.

“Today is the first day that I’m having someone from the outside come into my home,” she said on her Instagram Story. “We are sitting six feet apart, having lunch together.”

“I just want you guys to be encouraged that social distancing is definitely the way to go and what is really going to make a difference here to get over this curve,” she added. “We’ve been taking it extremely seriously. I think everyone just needs to understand that this is temporary, it’s not going to last forever, but take advantage of the time.”

As of Tuesday morning, there are now at least 163,575 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, the most worldwide. At least 3,073 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illness, a total that has tripled in five days.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on E!

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.