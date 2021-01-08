The upcoming 20th season of KUWTK will be the last, Kim Kardashian West announced in September

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is officially coming to an end for the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The famous family had their last day of filming the long-running reality series on Friday, according to Instagram posts from Kim Kardashian West and sister Khloé Kardashian. A premiere date for the upcoming final season has not yet been announced.

“Last filming day of Keeping Up with the Kardashians EVER!” Kim, 40, wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a clip of their audio tech setting up the microphones for the last time.

The table was set outside and the place settings featured a cookie decorated with each family member’s face.

“It is our last day of shooting,” Khloé, 36, said in her video documenting the day. “Look how cute these cookies are!”

Kim first announced that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last in September 2020.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," her statement at the time began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way."

The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2006. It has followed the famous family and the ins and outs of their personal and professional lives, including romances, breakups, divorces, births, the launch of multiple businesses, and Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

Shortly after the announcement, Khloé opened up to PEOPLE about what her time on the ever-popular television show has meant to her.

"It's really bittersweet," she said in October. "We've been on for 20 seasons. We've had so many spinoffs and we absolutely love, love, love the show."

"I mean, we were not even supposed to be on TV," Khloé added. "Another show fell through, so we were filler for the network and we were told actually, 'Don't get too comfortable. You're just filler.'"

Though fans won’t be seeing the family on E! any longer, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will be premiering new content on Hulu in late 2021, after season 20 of KUWTK is done airing.

They announced in December that they signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple territories on Star internationally.