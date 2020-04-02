Kardashians Are Enjoying a 'Slower Pace and Extra Family Time' amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Source

Image zoom Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashian family is making the most of their time apart from each other amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Everyone is still staying at home,” a source tells PEOPLE of the reality stars, who are all social distancing at their respective homes to combat the virus’ spread.

“The sisters and Kris [Jenner] took a few weeks total break from each other,” the source adds. “Now, they practice social distancing, but Kim [Kardashian West] has had Kris over at the house a few times.”

Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, “has taken a few drives around Calabasas, but she never gets out of the car,” the source says.

“They have food deliveries and are not going to any stores,” says the source. “They instead order everything online. No one is complaining at all. They all know they are very lucky. They are just trying to enjoy the slower pace and extra family time.”

Earlier last month, Kim, 39, said in an Instagram post alongside an old photo of her and Khloé, 35, that she misses her sisters as they all quarantine separately.

“Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” Kim wrote. “It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s.”

Khloé commented several broken heart emojis, writing, “I miss you!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Kim revealed in a recent virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she briefly saw Kylie Jenner so that the makeup mogul could get her big sister glammed up before the remote talk show appearance.

“That’s the first time I’ve seen her ’cause the whole family is distancing,” Kim said. “We haven’t even seen each other. So I snuck out and I am at my mom’s house in her glam room ’cause there’s a door from the outside so this is all she will let us in. And I had to get away from my kids.”

In another recent interview on The View, Kim that said being home with her four kids — sons Psalm, 10 months, and Saint, 4, and daughters Chicago, 2, and North, 6½ — has been “really tough.”

“Let me say, being at home with four kids — if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It’s really tough,” Kim said.

Khloé, meanwhile, has been spending time with her daughter True, who turns 2 on April 12. The pair recently enjoyed some fun in the sun by having a picnic for True’s baby doll.

As for Kendall Jenner, she appears to be hunkered down with Khadra, one of her best friends. (Khadra, 29, is the older brother of twin DJs and fashionistas Simi and Haze.)

On March 23, the supermodel joined Khadra in one of his TikTok videos, later reposting it on her Instagram Story.

Kendall was also feeling nostalgic that night, posting a slideshow of old photos and videos of her and her friends hanging out, including Khadra, Gigi Hadid, Justine Skye, and more.

“i miss my friends,” she captioned the post. “the sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can get back to our peoples again.”

As of Thursday afternoon, there are at least 23,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 5,700 coronavirus-related deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.