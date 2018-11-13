Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Dine with Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian During Fires

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are keeping their minds off the California fires by spending some quality time together.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were spotted leaving The Henry restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Kim, 38, rocked a high pony in a neutral sweatshirt and leathery leggings, while her husband, 41, drew attention in a neon yellow jacket and grey sweatpants.

Khloé, 34, opted for an all-black athleisure look in a headband, velvety top, shin-length pants and sneakers. With tousled hair, Kourtney, 39, kept it casual in a long-sleeve white t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.

The family’s pal Jonathan Cheban tagged along.

Their dinner provided a break from tense time for the extended Kardashian family as three fires in Northern and Southern California threaten the state. The fires have killed 44 people, according to The New York Times, making them the deadliest fire in California history.

Kim and Kanye hired private firefighters to protect their home in Hidden Hills from the Woolsey fire, TMZ reported on Monday. On Saturday, Kourtney posted on her Instagram Story that when the fire was moving “up the hill towards my house,” it “just stopped” independently.

Kim and Kourtney both evacuated their homes. Khloé tweeted on Friday that she “just left with the clothes on my back.”

On Sunday, as Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, momager Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner accepted the reality show prize at E! People’s Choice Awards, they focused on the fires and the Thousand Oaks shooting that killed 12 people.

“It’s been a really rough week in our home in Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and [for] our neighbors in Thousand Oaks and Malibu,” Kim said. “Our hearts are broken from the horrific shootings and those who have lost their lives and homes, as well as the hundreds of thousands of us that have been evacuated from the devastating fires that are currently burning.”

Encouraging people to donate and paying tribute to emergency responders, she noted, “Our country is stronger when we come together and we cannot face devastation alone. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times.”