Kardashians Celebrate Thanksgiving with Cuddles, Candles and 'Bridgerton'-Style Portraits

The Kardashian family Thanksgiving this year was lit!

From elaborate candlescapes to cuddly fireplace moments and s'mores stations, the holiday marked an epic get-together for the extended clan.

On Kim Kardashian and daughter North West's TikTok channel, the 9-year-old detailed the indulgent spread (pairing footage of the upscale affair with a classical piano and violin track), which not only included pies, cakes, donuts and s'mores on the dessert bar, but an installation of regal family portraits on the wall.

Each Kardashian family member got his/her own treatment, but notably absent, at least in North's videography, was her father, Kanye West. Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex and the father of her three children, and Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's ex with whom she shares daughter True and their baby son, were also not depicted among the wall of famous family figures.

Other Kardashians got in on the social media action to document the glamorous evening, including sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who embraced while in all-black outfits atop various pieces of modern furnishings at sister Kim's home.

In one photo, they enlisted mom Kris Jenner, sandwiching the matriarch while laughing underneath a big-screen TV that was showing the Minnesota Vikings-New England Patriots game.

When it came time for dinner, the family competed.

Seated at a long table strewn with an abundance of candles and autumnal-hued flowers, the guests took their places with the help of handwritten name cards. (The kids seemingly had their own table outside, complete with coloring-book-style placemats, according to a snap from Kylie.)

"Just popping in to say I'm grateful," Kendall wrote on Instagram, atop a picture of a plateful of food that featured ham, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and other Thanksgiving sides.

And as for that s'mores spread, Kylie shared a video in which she debated with her mom about the desired doneness on their marshmallows.

"Mom, do you like it that burnt?" Kylie asked, while placing a crispy, black marshmallow from her roasting stick onto a graham cracker.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yes, I do," Kris could be heard saying, to which Kylie replied: "That's crazy."