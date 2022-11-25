Kardashians Celebrate Thanksgiving with Cuddles, Candles and 'Bridgerton'-Style Portraits

Against the backdrop of the regal artwork, the famous family enjoyed football on TV, plenty of hugs, and a s'mores bar where Kris dished that she likes her marshmallows black

By
Published on November 25, 2022 11:05 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXuzvDLgpF/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The Kardashian family Thanksgiving this year was lit!

From elaborate candlescapes to cuddly fireplace moments and s'mores stations, the holiday marked an epic get-together for the extended clan.

On Kim Kardashian and daughter North West's TikTok channel, the 9-year-old detailed the indulgent spread (pairing footage of the upscale affair with a classical piano and violin track), which not only included pies, cakes, donuts and s'mores on the dessert bar, but an installation of regal family portraits on the wall.

Each Kardashian family member got his/her own treatment, but notably absent, at least in North's videography, was her father, Kanye West. Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex and the father of her three children, and Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's ex with whom she shares daughter True and their baby son, were also not depicted among the wall of famous family figures.

Other Kardashians got in on the social media action to document the glamorous evening, including sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who embraced while in all-black outfits atop various pieces of modern furnishings at sister Kim's home.

In one photo, they enlisted mom Kris Jenner, sandwiching the matriarch while laughing underneath a big-screen TV that was showing the Minnesota Vikings-New England Patriots game.

When it came time for dinner, the family competed.

Seated at a long table strewn with an abundance of candles and autumnal-hued flowers, the guests took their places with the help of handwritten name cards. (The kids seemingly had their own table outside, complete with coloring-book-style placemats, according to a snap from Kylie.)

https://www.instagram.com/kendalljenner/. <a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> /Instagram
Kendall Jenner/Instagram

"Just popping in to say I'm grateful," Kendall wrote on Instagram, atop a picture of a plateful of food that featured ham, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and other Thanksgiving sides.

And as for that s'mores spread, Kylie shared a video in which she debated with her mom about the desired doneness on their marshmallows.

"Mom, do you like it that burnt?" Kylie asked, while placing a crispy, black marshmallow from her roasting stick onto a graham cracker.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Yes, I do," Kris could be heard saying, to which Kylie replied: "That's crazy."

Related Articles
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Rehearses for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Plus Zac Efron, Mariah Carey and More
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West
All About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 4 Kids
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Adele performs onstage during the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD)
Adele Performs in Las Vegas, Plus John David Washington and Father Denzel, Kelly Rowland and More
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa Pays Homage to Elton John, Plus Issa Rae, Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira and More
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Emily Maynard rollout
Emily Maynard Johnson Celebrates Thanksgiving by Sharing Cute Videos of Kids
LADIES IN RED
The Kardashians' Very Merry Christmas Cards Through the Years
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Thanksgiving
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWkcz1v7hO/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D. Giada DeLaurentiis/Instagram
Giada De Laurentiis Says She's 'Always Thankful' for Daughter Jade in Honor of Thanksgiving
Shawn Johnson East and Family Join Husband Andrew East in Last Minute Turkey Trot. Shawn Johnson /Instagram
Shawn Johnson East and Family Lie in the Street to Celebrate Thanksgiving — a Longstanding Tradition
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids
Hoda Kotb Celebrates Thanksgiving
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Family Dinner on Thanksgiving with Daughters Hope and Haley at the Kids' Table
saint west, kourtney kardashian, travis barker
The Kardashian Kids' Best Birthday Party Themes
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12918939kk) Meghan McCain White House Correspondent's Dinner, Washington, D.C, USA - 30 Apr 2022
Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo
Naomi Watts in Celeb-Favorite Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Compliments Food and Bathroom Lighting in L.A. Restaurant — Plus More Celeb Restaurant Sightings