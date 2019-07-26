Kris Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian Celebrate Grandma MJ's 85th Birthday: 'You're Our Queen'

The Kardashian-Jenner ladies love their MJ.

On Friday, the family flooded Instagram with sweet birthday wishes in honor of Kris Jenner‘s mother’s 85th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Mom!” wrote Kris, 63. “You are truly my inspiration and such a joy and a light to all of us. Thank you for raising me as a strong independent woman like you… you are the best Mom, Grandmother, friend and confidant, and I am so blessed that God chose you to be my mommy!! I love you so much Mom!!!! #love #family#happybirthdayMJ.”

Kim and Khloé Kardashian also celebrated their grandma’s milestone.

“Happy birthday sweet MJ! What a magical birthday!” wrote Khloé, 35. “We are all beyond blessed to have you in our lives! Thank you for giving the best advice and for telling the most fascinating stories. You’re our queen! We all love and adore you! Let’s celebrate you forever! Muah muah.”

“Happy 85th Birthday to my hero, my grandma MJ!” gushed Kim, 38. “I am so grateful that you have been such a strong force in my life and always there to guide me and give me the best advice. Spending this last week with you has been a dream come true traveling and showing you a little bit of my work and just spending some quality time with you. I will cherish this forever! I love you so much!!!”

MJ has been a longtime fixture on the family show’s, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. On the most recent season 16, Kris opened up about her mother’s health, revealing that she had been diagnosed with a serious case of pneumonia. As a result, Kris decided to opt out of the family trip to Bali.

“There’s a lot going on and I’ve been really stressed out because of my mom,” she said. “I just feel something tugging at my heart not to go on the trip. Something is just pulling me to stay here with MJ. I would be taking off feeling like I was making the worst decision.”

“I could never leave her now. And because of that, I’ve decided not to go to Bali with my family and stay home and spend time with MJ and be here in case she needs me,” she continued. “I just want to make sure she’s okay.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns to E! this fall.