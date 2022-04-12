The Kardashians' Astrological Charts Reveal Their Success Was 'Written in the Stars'

Celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly explores all things Kardashian in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation to give a zodiac analysis of reality television's first family

Hollywood's first family, The Kardashians, are gearing up for their small-screen return with the April 14 debut of their new Hulu reality series, and the powerhouse clan's star charts reveal the women were always destined for success.

Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly explores all things Kardashian in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation. Kelly digs into the star charts of our modern-day Kennedys to see what their Zodiac signs say about them, as well as their romantic partners past and present.

Leading the charge is family matriarch Kris Jenner, who is a Scorpio Sun, Cancer Moon and Virgo Rising. "Scorpio is the elusive puppet master who makes money moves behind the scenes," Kelly says. "And if there's one thing we know about this family, it's that the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder."

Kelly adds that Jenner, 66, is "the modern-day momager every multi-billion dollar family really needs," and that it is worth noting that her Moon is in Cancer, the planet and placement most closely associated with themes relating to motherhood. All evidence points to her role as Hollywood's preeminent matriarch-mogul clearly being "written in the stars."

Meanwhile, the family's last patriarch, lawyer Robert Kardashian, was a Pisces Sun, Aquarius Moon and Capricorn Rising. Kelly says his chart speaks to "a very intense, perhaps very otherworldly presence" that likely "continues to have a strong influence and impact on his family."

When it comes to the three Kardashian sisters, eldest sibling Kourtney, 42, is an Aries Sun, Capricorn Moon and Pisces Rising. "Aries are fire signs, known for their incredible, zero-F's approach to life," points out Kelly. "But Kourtney's sharp, sarcastic tongue is certainly a byproduct of her earthy Capricorn Moon, while her dreamy Pisces Rising gives her this sort of soft and ethereal aura."

Fans spent years following Kourtney's on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick, 38, which Kelly muses "appealed to her mutable Pisces Rising nature, but I can't imagine that she ever felt particularly safe or anchored in that dynamic."

The Poosh founder made headlines with her surprise Las Vegas nuptials with drummer Travis Barker, 46, on April 3. Kelly has faith in Kourtney's current relationship, which she believes "is really grounded through its fixed and cardinal energy, which is a much better fit" for the mother of three.

Kim Kardashian's high-profile love life is explained by her chart, which includes a Libra Sun, Pisces Moon and Sagittarius Rising. "As a Libra, Kim is all about her relationships," Kelly points out about the Skims founder, 41, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28. "Balance, harmony and partnerships are absolutely essential."

That said, her variety of loves covers the gamut of the Zodiac chart, which speaks to her air sign nature. "Kim clearly doesn't have an astrological type," Kelly adds, feeling each one of these men may speak to different parts of her personality. "She's open-minded ... she's not afraid to try something new, and maybe that's inspiring!"

Youngest sister Khloé Kardashian, 37, is a Cancer Sun, Gemini Moon and Aquarius Rising, which has more in common with her siblings than you might think. "Like her sisters, Khloé's sun is a cardinal sign, which is very much inspired by initiation and action," Kelly reveals. "But, as an interesting mix of water and air, Khloé can actually switch back and forth between being super sensitive and super detached."

This dichotomy may bleed into the Good American founder's past relationships, which include athletes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson. "Khloé's two most public relationships share the same water, sun and air moon signature that she has in her chart," Kelly adds. "Maybe this is why, from an outside perspective, we can't really figure out how these relationships work because they're these sort of strange, mystical mirrors of self."

When it comes to their younger half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner represent very different aspects of the zodiac chart. Kendall Jenner, 26, is a Scorpio Sun, Aries Moon and Aries Rising. "Taking after both of her parents, who are both Scorpio Suns, Kendall continues her family legacy as an intense, secretive, mysterious powerhouse," says Kelly of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. "Kendall is a whole lot of Mars energy and I would not want to see her angry."

The supermodel has been dating NBA player Devin Booker, and is far more private about her relationships than her older sisters. But Kelly wonders if her current love, also a Scorpio, may not end up mimicking the longtime love of her two Scorpio parents.

Kylie, 24, however, is a Leo Sun, Capricorn Rising and Scorpio Moon, making her the only Leo Sun in her family. Despite being the baby of the money-making family, Kelly says Kylie's Leo energy "means she wants to be the queen, she's going to work extremely hard to make that happen and by any means unnecessary."