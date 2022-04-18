Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner were seen in the courtroom without Rob Kardashian

Kardashians Appear in Court for Jury Selection in the Family's Case Against Blac Chyna

LA, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family are seen in a downtown LA court Monday for her trial against the Kardashians. Blac Chyna filed a $108 million lawsuit against the Kardashians, accusing the billionaire clan of deliberately plotting to have her hit TV show Rob and Chyna axed. Pictured: The Kardashians BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mona Shafer Edwards / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

LA, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family are seen in a downtown LA court Monday for her trial against the Kardashians. Blac Chyna filed a $108 million lawsuit against the Kardashians, accusing the billionaire clan of deliberately plotting to have her hit TV show Rob and Chyna axed. Pictured: The Kardashians BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mona Shafer Edwards / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

The Kardashians are gearing up for their trial against Blac Chyna.

According to courtroom sketches obtained by PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner all appeared in court on Monday. However, Rob Kardashian, Chyna's ex, was noticeably absent. The famous family was present to witness their legal team and Chyna's own representatives select the trial's jury.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chyna, 33, was also spotted making her way into the courthouse.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family began in 2017. After her on-off relationship with Rob, 35, ended, Chyna — born Angela White — claimed the Kardashians were responsible for influencing the cancellation of the Keeping Up with Kardashians spinoff, Rob & Chyna.

Kardashians and Black Chyna Kardashians and Blac Chyna | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Michael Tran/Getty

The parents of 5-year-old Dream starred in the series for one season. At the time, a spokesperson for the network told Variety that Rob & Chyna had "not been in production for several months and the series is not currently on the E! schedule."

Right before the show's decision was announced, Rob leaked nude photos of Chyna on social media. She has since claimed the revenge porn incident, in addition to Rob's family's influence at E!, led to the show's abrupt end.

Ahead of the trial, PEOPLE obtained court documents detailing Chyna and the Kardashians' witness list. Ryan Seacrest, a former executive producer on Rob & Chyna and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is among those who could be called to testify in the case.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chyna recently addressed the case publicly, saying that she wanted to "re-focus [her] attention" on winning in court.

"When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," Chyna, who also shares 9-year-old son King Cairo with Tyga, wrote in the statement on Twitter. "I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong.' And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done."

Blac Chyna Blac Chyna | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Added Chyna, "At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too."

Rob, on the other hand, is "focused on being a great dad" to the former couple's daughter.