The Kardashian and Jenner Clan Got a Special Backstage Tour of Phantom of the Opera This Weekend

The Kardashian and Jenner crew are patrons of the arts!

The famous reality family took in a matinee of Cameron Mackintosh’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The musical, which was on a tour stop at the Hollywood Pantages Theater, tells the story of a mysterious music lover who haunts the Paris Opera House. The new U.S. national tour of the show launched in 2013.

Kris once revealed her own Broadway dreams during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2014, performing a song from Chicago for a skeptical Kim.

