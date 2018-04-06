Some of the Kars that Have Passed Through KarJenner Hands

A vintage Rolls-Royce for Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday. A custom Tesla for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, just because.

These are just three of the very impressive vehicles in the overall Kardashian Kar Kollection. Pretty much everyone in the krew is a high-rolling car owner. Take a look at some of the other kars the KarJenners have konferred upon themselves or others.

A custom Tesla P100D Model S, purchased by Kim and Kanye. Price: Starting at $135,000

A black Ferrari LaFerrari featuring red interiors and butterfly doors Price: Starting at $1.4 million, and can go up to millions of dollars, as the car is very rare and is no longer in production.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach: Given to Kylie by ex Tyga for her 19th birthday. Price: Starts at $189,000

Goodwin/VM/FameFlynet Pictures; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ferrari 482 Italia: Given to Kylie by Tyga for her 18th birthday. Price: About $320,000

Bentley Bentayga: Given to Tyga by Kylie after his Ferrari was repossessed. Price: Starts at $229,000

Huracan Lamborghini: Given to Blac Chyna by ex Rob as an early birthday present. Price: Starts around $199,800

Courtesy Kylie Jenner

Courtesy Khloe Kardashian; Inset:Frazer Harrison/Getty