Kris Jenner Reveals All the Kardashian Wax Figures Will Be Brought Together for the First Time

This is a Kardashian first.

On Thursday, Kris Jenner revealed that fans visiting Madame Tussauds in New York City will finally be able to visit all the wax figures depicting the female members of the famous family — at the same time! — starting May 14.

The momager also unveiled her and daughter Kourtney Kardashian‘s new figures.

“How amazing is this!?” she tweeted alongside a series of photos from the world-famous museum. “Me, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Kendall will all have our wax figures together for the first time.”

Although not every wax statue ends up looking exactly like the celebrity that inspired it, the new figures are almost identical to the real Kourtney, 40, and Kris, 63.

Making the likeness even more uncanny, Kris wore the exact same ensemble as her wax figure on her visit to the museum: a black sparkly blazer with a matching top, black pants and black pumps.

In an attempt to make it even harder to make out who the imposter was, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble even stood behind Kris’ wax figure in one of the photos, supportively holding onto her shoulders.

How amazing is this!? Our new wax figures at @nycwax #madametussaudsnewyork, opening Tuesday! Me, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé and Kendall will all have our wax figures together for the first time. #DoubleTrouble #MadameTussauds @kourtneykardash @coreygamble pic.twitter.com/lHsFCxNjG8 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 9, 2019

Image zoom Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Kris Jenner/Twitter

Remarking on just how strong the resemblance is, the Kardashian family matriarch joked on her Instagram Story that while she was looking at her daughter’s statue, she thought Kourtney was “going to start talking!”

“We look so real,” she added. “Fabulous. Thank you Madame Tussauds. What an honor.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Says She ‘Fooled Her Whole Family’ During FaceTime Call with Her $350,000 Wax Figure

The big news comes just days after Kris attended the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala showing off a bold — and very different — look.

Arriving with Gamble on her arm, Kris sported a bright blonde, chin-length bob. Leaning into the theme of the night, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” she wore a winged jacket paired with a wide-leg navy blue Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit and a Judith Leiber bag.

“I’m wearing Tommy Hilfiger,” she told Vogue on the red carpet. “I’m channeling David Bowie going to the opera.”

Image zoom Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner Jamie McCarthy/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: The Kardashian-Jenners’ Best Met Gala Fashion Moments

Kris went on to reveal that her youngest daughter was actually responsible for her blonde ‘do.

“A couple of hours ago Kylie decided that I should be blonde. ‘Mom, there’s no black hair tonight. You should be blonde,’ ” she told E! during another chat on the carpet.

When asked if blondes have more fun, she quipped, “It’s a great night, so yes.”