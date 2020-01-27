Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian Mourn Kobe Bryant's Death After Helicopter Crash Near Their Homes

Los Angeles is in shock after the deaths of Kobe Bryant, his young daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

The NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were on their way to a youth basketball game in Thousand Oaks with parents and players from the team when the helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in Calabasas, the neighborhood that is home to several celebrities, including sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

Gianna and Kobe, who was 41, are survived by Vanessa, Kobe’s 37-year-old wife, and their daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

The Kardashians, who are friends with the Bryant family, have been mourning the tragic deaths on social media. Kourtney, 40, posted two photos on her Instagram Story of Kobe and his daughter, who was an aspiring basketball player herself.

“My heart is with Vanessa and her babies,” she wrote.

From left: Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kobe Bryant

Khloé, 35, tweeted about the tragedy, writing, “This can’t be real. There’s no way!!! My heart hurts.”

“Please don’t let this be True,” she added. “I’m shaking.”

This can’t be real 💔💔💔💔 there’s no way!!! My heart hurts — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

Please don’t let this be True. I’m shaking 💔 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 26, 2020

Kim Kardashian West, 39, posted a black-and-white photo of the father-daughter pair on Instagram, writing, “My heart is so heavy.”

“No one should ever experience what the families involved are going through,” she continued. “This has affected us all so much but I cannot begin to imagine what Vanessa is feeling losing her husband and her baby girl. I cry just thinking about it. I am praying for the Bryant family, the Altobelli family and the families of all who perished in this unthinkable tragedy. Rest In Peace Legend.”

Kris Jenner, 64, posted that she was “devastated by the news of losing our precious Kobe Bryant.”

“Words cannot express our sadness. All my deepest love and prayers are with Vanessa and Kobe’s family at this time,” she said, adding in a follow-up post, “I don’t have the words. Every ounce of my heart is with you, Vanessa.”

Kris’ daughters Kylie, 22, and Kendall, 24, also paid tribute to the Bryants.

“Sadly, I never personally knew you, but knowing I’m capable of all these emotions for someone I only knew from a far makes me feel more human than ever,” Kendall wrote. “You had the magical ability of bringing people together, through sports and through your soul. We feel you so heavily today, I know you can feel us too. Rest peacefully Kobe, Gigi and the rest of the passengers we lost today. My heart truly goes out to all the families. Give a big hug to the people you love today and always.”

Wrote Kylie, “at loss for words right now. praying for this beautiful family.”

Another heartfelt tribute came from Khloé’s ex-husband Lamar Odom, who was Kobe’s teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers between 2004-2011. In a lengthy caption on Instagram, Odom, 40, remembered the lessons Kobe taught him “on and off the court,” admitting, “I couldn’t even catch my breath today when I heard this news.”

He ended his post on a heartbreaking note by reflecting on his near-death experience after overdosing in 2015.

“I’m still waiting for the media to come out and say wrong report. No way God took my brother this early,” he wrote. “I know I been through my own stuff in life with using drugs and not being good to myself. When I went through that Coma situation if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe I would have rather that happened. In honor of my brother I’m up at 4am tomorrow to get to the gym! Gigi gone give you buckets!!!! I love you brother.”